यमन में अमेरिका का आतंकरोधी ऑपरेशन, अल-कायदा नेता कासिम अल-रिमी ढेर

The White House: At the direction of President Donald Trump, the US conducted a counterterrorism operation in Yemen that successfully eliminated Qasim al-Rimi, a founder and the leader of al-Qa’ida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) & a deputy to al-Qa’ida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. pic.twitter.com/LeqPRX2dcJ— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप और सदन अध्यक्ष नैंनी पेलोसी के बीच विवाद के सार्वजनिक प्रदर्शन के अगले ही दिन यूक्रेन की संसद वेर्खोवना राडा में बृहस्पतिवार को सांसदों को बीच जमकर हाथापाई हुई।
7 फरवरी 2020