यमन में अमेरिका का आतंकरोधी ऑपरेशन, अल-कायदा नेता कासिम अल-रिमी ढेर

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 07 Feb 2020 06:38 AM IST
डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
अमेरिका ने यमन में एक आतंकरोधी ऑपरेशन के तहत आतंकी संगठन अल-कायदा के संस्थापकों में से एक और आतंकी संगठन के नेता कासिम अल-रिमी को मार गिराया है। साथ ही अल-कायदा सरगना आयमान अल-जवाहिरी के एक सहयोगी को भी अमेरिकी सुरक्षा बलों ने ढेर कर दिया।
व्हाइट हाउस की ओर से जारी बयान के मुताबिक राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के निर्देश पर यमन में इस आतंकरोधी कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया गया। व्हाइट हाउस ने इस कार्रवाई में दोनों आतंकियों के मारे जाने की पुष्टि की। 

कासिम अल-रिमी उन 23 लोगों में से एक था जो अपने अल-कायदा के साथियों के साथ तीन फरवरी 2006 को यमन में जेल तोड़ कर भाग गए थे। रिमी जुलाई 2007 में हुए आत्मघाती हमले से भी जुड़ा था जिसमें आठ स्पेन के पर्यटकों की मौत हो गई थी।
