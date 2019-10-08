शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   World ›   Al Qaeda most wanted terrorist Aseem Omar killed in US air strike in afghanistan

अमेरिका की एयर स्ट्राइक में मारा गया अल-कायदा का मोस्ट वांटेड आतंकी असीम उमर

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 08 Oct 2019 10:16 PM IST
आतंकी असीम उमर
आतंकी असीम उमर - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
अमेरिका ने भारतीय उपमहाद्वीप में आतंकी संगठन अल-कायदा के प्रमुख असीम उमर को एयर स्ट्राइक में मार गिराया है। अमेरिकी सेना ने इस अभियान को अफगानिस्तान के दक्षिणी प्रांत के मूसा कला जिले में अंजाम दिया।
विज्ञापन
 
 
कराएं दिवाली की रात लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ, होगी अपार धन, समृद्धि व् सर्वांगीण कल्याण की प्राप्ति : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

अफगानिस्तान की गजनी यूनिवर्सिटी में बम धमाका, आठ छात्राएं घायल

8 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

अफगानिस्तान में सेना के वाहन के पास बम धमाका, मासूम समेत 10 लोगों की मौत

7 अक्टूबर 2019

तालिबान आंतकी (फाइल फोटो)
World

अफगान तालिबान ने 11 सदस्यों के बदले में तीन भारतीयों को छोड़ा, हरकत में विदेश मंत्रालय

7 अक्टूबर 2019

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
अफगानिस्तान के राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार हमदुल्ला मोहिब
World

पाकिस्तान अपने लोगों का पेट नहीं भर पा रहा, हम पर क्या शासन करेगा : अफगान एनएसए

3 अक्टूबर 2019

two simi terrorists arrested.
India News Archives

अलकायदा से ट्रेनिंग लेने जा रहे सिमी के 2 आतंकी गिरफ्तार

23 अक्टूबर 2014

al qaeda jihadi may be in assam.
India News Archives

असम में हो सकते हैं अलकायदा से जुड़े जिहादी: गोगोई

22 अक्टूबर 2014

क्या आप बने हैं एक दूजे के लिए, चेक कीजिये इंडिया के बेस्ट एस्ट्रोलॉजर्स से
Astrology Services

क्या आप बने हैं एक दूजे के लिए, चेक कीजिये इंडिया के बेस्ट एस्ट्रोलॉजर्स से
विज्ञापन
afghanistan al qaeda
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

Buy Royal Enfield
Auto News

महज 45,000 रुपये में Royal Enfield बाइक्स खरीदने का मौका, जानें कहां से खरीदें

8 अक्टूबर 2019

राफेल विमान
India News

फ्रांस से भारत तक कई देशों की हवाई सीमा से होकर आएंगे राफेल, होगा इस कोड वर्ड का इस्तेमाल

8 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Harbhajan Singh,Veena Malik
Bollywood

पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस को हरभजन सिंह ने सिखाया सबक, सोशल मीडिया पर अंग्रेजी को लेकर ऐसे उड़ाया मजाक

8 अक्टूबर 2019

Shilpa Shetty, Baba Ramdev
Bollywood

बाबा रामदेव को पसंद करती हैं ये दो अभिनेत्रियां, एक तो करना चाहती थी शादी

8 अक्टूबर 2019

रणवीर सिंह और करीना कपूर
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह को अपने करीब देख करीना ने दिए अजीबो गरीब एक्सप्रेशन्स, फैंस ने ऐसे किया रिएक्ट

8 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
हार्दिक पांड्या
Cricket News

हार्दिक पांड्या ने जहीर खान का बनाया मजाक, फैंस ने कहा- पैसे आ गए लेकिन तमीज नहीं आई

8 अक्टूबर 2019

फवाद चौधरी
World

पाकिस्तानी मंत्री ने दी दशहरा की बधाई, यूजर्स बोले- हैप्पी दशहरा 'पाकिस्तानी रावण'

8 अक्टूबर 2019

rakhi sawant
Bollywood

पहली बार मीडिया के सामने आए राखी सावंत के पति, पत्नी की प्रेग्नेंसी पर कही ये बात

8 अक्टूबर 2019

राजकुमार
Bollywood

जब 'जानी' ने दिलीप कुमार से कहा 'हम राजकुमार हैं हमें छोटी बीमारी नहीं होती हमें तो कैंसर हुआ है'

8 अक्टूबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

चार लाख निराश्रित महिलाओं को योगी सरकार का दिवाली गिफ्ट, पेंशन देने के लिए निर्देश जारी

8 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
World

शस्त्र पूजा के बाद राफेल में उड़ान भरने के अनुभव को राजनाथ ने बताया अद्भुत क्षण

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने फ्रांस से पहला राफेल विमान प्राप्त कर लिया है। दशहरे के मौके पर शस्त्र पूजा करने के बाद राजनाथ सिंह ने राफेल विमान में उड़ान भरी।

8 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
राजनाथ सिंह
World

राजनाथ सिंह ने राफेल की उड़ान के बाद साझा किया अनुभव, कहा- जिंदगी का बहुत ही अद्भुत क्षण था

8 अक्टूबर 2019

Nobel Prize in Physics
World

ब्रह्मांड के राज खोलने वाले जेम्स पीबल्स, मिशेल मेयर और डिडिएर क्यूलॉज को मिला भौतिकी का नोबेल

8 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर
Rest of World

यहां चार दिन काम करने पर मिलती है पांच दिन की सैलरी

8 अक्टूबर 2019

राफेल
World

राफेल लाने के लिए राजनाथ सिंह फ्रांसीसी विमान में हुए सवार

8 अक्टूबर 2019

इमरान खान-शी जिनपिंग (फाइल फोटो)
World

चीन में भी पाक ने मुंह की खाई, बीजिंग ने कहा, कश्मीर मसला आपस में सुलझाएं दोनों देश

8 अक्टूबर 2019

फवाद चौधरी
World

पाकिस्तानी मंत्री ने दी दशहरा की बधाई, यूजर्स बोले- हैप्पी दशहरा 'पाकिस्तानी रावण'

8 अक्टूबर 2019

यूएनजीए(फाइल फोटो)
World

यूएनजीए: महिला अधिकारों का बतौर 'हथियार' इस्तेमाल के लिए भारत ने पाक को लताड़ा

8 अक्टूबर 2019

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप-शी जिनपिंग (फाइल फोटो)
World

अमेरिका ने चीन की 28 संस्थाओं को किया ब्लैकलिस्ट, पुलिस कॉलेज भी है शामिल

8 अक्टूबर 2019

परवेज मुशर्रफ (फाइल फोटो)
World

राजनीति में लौटने से पहले मुशर्रफ ने भारत के खिलाफ उगला जहर, कहा- खून में है कश्मीर

8 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

देशभर में धूम धाम से मनाया गया दशहरा, बुराई के प्रतीक रावण का ऐसे हुआ दहन

देशभर में दशहरा का त्योहार धूम-धूम और हर्षोल्लास के साथ मनाया गया। देखिया हिमाचल से लेकर कर्नाटक के मैसूर तक कैसे हुआ बुराई के प्रतीक रावण का दहन।

8 अक्टूबर 2019

मोदी ने किया रावण दहन 6:16

दिल्ली: पीएम मोदी ने किया रावण दहन, कहा- अपने अंदर की कमियों को खत्म करना हमारा पहला दायित्व

8 अक्टूबर 2019

दुनिया के सबसे ऊंचे रावन का दहन 1:40

चंडीगढ़ में धूं-धूं कर जला दुनिया का सबसे ऊंचा 221 फीट के रावण का पुतला

8 अक्टूबर 2019

राजनाथ सिंह 1:04

राजनाथ सिंह ने राफेल की उड़ान के बाद साझा किया अनुभव, कहा- जिंदगी का बहुत ही अद्भुत क्षण था

8 अक्टूबर 2019

व्हीकल 1:45

अब आसानी से मिलेगा गाड़ी के लिए अपनी पसंद का नंबर, पोर्टेबिलिटी योजना की होगी शुरू

8 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

Donald Trump
World

अंतहीन युद्धों में लगे अमेरिकी सेना को वापस देश लाना चाहते हैं राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप

8 अक्टूबर 2019

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
World

शिनजियांग में उत्पीड़न को लेकर अमेरिका ने चीन के 28 संगठनों को ब्लैकलिस्ट किया

8 अक्टूबर 2019

अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
World

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने तुर्की को दी चेतावनी, हद पार की तो तबाह कर देंगे अर्थव्यवस्था

8 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

इंडोनेशिया में फेक न्यूज के चलते घरों में रहने को तैयार नहीं 1.5 लाख लोग

8 अक्टूबर 2019

India is not tempting companies who stop production in China
World

चीन में उत्पादन बंद करने वाली कंपनियों को नहीं लुभा रहा भारत

8 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

चीन में भारतीय छात्रों का बोलबाला, 45 मेडिकल कॉलेजों में इंग्लिश में होगी एमबीबीएस की पढ़ाई

7 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
 

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited