Home ›   World ›   A nationwide lockdown will be enforced for seven days, starting 23rd December

कोरोना के खतरे को देखते हुए भूटान ने पूरे देश में लगाया 7 दिनों का लॉकडाउन

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, थिम्पू Updated Wed, 23 Dec 2020 12:10 AM IST
Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering
Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
कोरोना के खतरे को देखते हुए भारत के पड़ोसी देश भूटान ने देशभर में दूसरे चरण के लॉकडाउन की घोषणा कर दी है। इस लॉकडाउन के तहत 23 दिसंबर से 7 दिनों के लिए पूरे देश में कई तरह के प्रतिबंध लगा दिए गए हैं। इससे पहले भूटान सरकार ने मध्य अगस्त महीने में कोरोना वायरस के खतरे को दखते हुए देशव्यापी लॉकडाउन की घोषणा की थी।
world international coronavirus in bhutan covid-19 in bhutan coronavirus

Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

