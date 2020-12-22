कोरोना के खतरे को देखते हुए भूटान ने पूरे देश में लगाया 7 दिनों का लॉकडाउन

A nationwide lockdown will be enforced for seven days, starting 23rd December. National COVID-19 Taskforce decided the need for a more stringent action after detection of sporadic cases in flu clinics in Thimphu and Paro, and also in Lhamoizingkha: Prime Minister's Office, Bhutan pic.twitter.com/byIobHSqIy— ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2020
