7.5 तीव्रता वाले भूकंप के झटकों से कांपा पेरू-इक्वाडोर बॉर्डर

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 22 Feb 2019 06:06 PM IST
इंडोनेशिया में 7.5 तीव्रता का भूकंप आया।
इंडोनेशिया में 7.5 तीव्रता का भूकंप आया। - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ख़बर सुनें
पेरू-इक्वाडोर बॉर्डर पर शुक्रवार दोपहर 3.47 बजे बजे भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। रिक्टर स्केल पर भूकंप की तीव्रता 7.5 मापी गई। अमेरिकी भूगर्भ सर्वेक्षण (यूएसजीएस) ने यह जानकारी दी। सर्वेक्षण ने बताया कि भूकंप का केंद्र पेरू की सीमा के नजदीक पूर्वी इक्वाडोर में मोंटालवो कस्बे से 17 किलोमीटर की दूरी पर स्थित था। उन्होंने बताया कि यह भूकंप 132 किलोमीटर की गहराई पर आया। 
earthquake भूकंप peru ecuador border पेरू-इक्वाडोर earthquake in peru
