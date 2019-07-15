शहर चुनें

उत्तरपश्चिमी ऑस्ट्रेलिया के तट पर आया 6.6 तीव्रता का भूकंप

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 15 Jul 2019 06:16 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Amarujala
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर पश्चिमी ऑस्ट्रेलिया के तट पर रविवार को 6.6 तीव्रता के भूकंप के तगड़े झटके महसूस किए गए। हालांकि यहां सुनामी की कोई चेतावनी नहीं है और न ही किसी के हताहत होने की खबर आई है। 
अमेरिकी भूगर्भीय सर्वेक्षण ने बताया कि पश्चिमी ऑस्ट्रेलिया के ब्रूमी बीच रिजॉर्ट से 203 किलोमीटर पश्चिम में भूकंप आया। अपने शुरुआती आकलन में यूएसजीएस ने बताया कि किसी तरह के जान-माल के नुकसान की संभावना कम है।

जियोसाइंस ऑस्ट्रेलिया के अनुसार, भूकंप के झटके ब्रूमी और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के सबसे बड़े निर्यात बंदरगाह पोर्ट हेडलैंड में महसूस किए गए। उसने भूकंप की तीव्रता 6.5 मापी।

sydney australia news world news world news in hindi earthquake
