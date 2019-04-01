शहर चुनें

चीन के जंगल में लगी आग में 24 लोगों की मौत, 30 दमकलकर्मी लापता : सरकारी मीडिया

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 01 Apr 2019 03:22 PM IST
जंगल में आग (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
ख़बर सुनें
चीन के दक्षिण पश्चिम इलाके में स्थित एक जंगल में लगी आग में कम से कम 24 दमकलकर्मी मारे गए हैं। आग पर काबू करने की कोशिश के दौरान कई दमकलकर्मी आग में झुलस गए। अभियान दल के 30 लोग लापता हैं। चीन की सरकारी मीडिया ने सोमवार को यह जानकारी दी। 
मीडिया की जानकारी के मुताबिक सिचुआन प्रांत के लियांगशान यी के जंगलों में शनिवार को भीषण आग लग गई थी। खबरों के अनुसान तेज हवा के कारण आग तेजी से फैला। स्थानीय अधिकारियों ने बताया कि 689 लोगों को आग बुझाने के लिए भेजा था। आपात विभाग के अधिकारी आग बुझाने के काम की निगरानी के लिए लियांगशान पहुंच गए हैं। 



 

china china fire forest fire in china forest fire चीन जंगल में आग
