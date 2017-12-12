Download App
सरकार की इस योजना पर है लाखों का इनाम, फिर भी सामने नहीं आते लोग

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 12 Dec 2017 03:49 AM IST

जातिगत भेदभाव मिटाने के लिए भारत सरकार ने उन नवविवाहित जोड़ों को ढाई लाख की जगह पांच लाख रुपए देने का निर्णय लिया है, जिन जोड़ों में कोई एक दलित समुदाय से हो। सरकार की यह योजना 2013 से चल रही है। लेकिन, अब तक इस योजना का लाभ उठाने वाले जोड़े गिनती के ही सामने आए हैं। देखिए, ये रिपोर्ट।

VIDEO: विराट-अनुष्का की शादी, देखिए हल्दी से लेकर फेरों तक के वीडियो

VIDEO: विराट-अनुष्का की शादी, देखिए हल्दी से लेकर फेरों तक के वीडियो
विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा, अब ये नाम हमेशा के लिए एक दूसरे के साथ जुड़ गया है। आखिरकार दोनों ने शादी कर ही ली। दुनिया से छिप-छिपाकर विराट और अनुष्का ने सात समंदर दूर जाकर शादी के सात फेरे लिए। हमारी इस खास पेशकश में देखिए इस शादी के सारे रस्म
