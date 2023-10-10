Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Video ›   India News ›   Israel Palestine conflict: Troubled by the attack on Gaza strip, Hamas ready to discuss ceasefire

Israel Palestine conflict: Gaza strip पर हो रहे हमले से परेशान Hamas युद्ध विराम पर चर्चा को तैयार

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम Published by: अभिलाषा पाठक Updated Tue, 10 Oct 2023 09:48 AM IST
Israel Palestine conflict: Troubled by the attack on Gaza strip, Hamas ready to discuss ceasefire

फलस्तीनी आतंकी संगठन के खिलाफ निर्णायक युद्ध में इस्राइल ने तीन लाख रिजर्व सैनिक भी उतार दिए। इससे दबाव में आए हमास ने संघर्ष विराम का प्रस्ताव दिया है।

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Israel-Palestine conflict: Egypt ने Israel को जानकारी देने का किया बड़ा दावा

इस्राइल फिलिस्तीन संघर्ष
India News
09 Oct 2023

Israel-Palestine conflict: Hamas ने 7 अक्टूबर का दिन ही क्यों चुना

इस्राइल फिलिस्तीन संघर्ष
India News
09 Oct 2023

Assembly Elections : केजरीवाल का बड़ा बयान 'राजस्थान, छत्तीसगढ़ और एमपी में पूरी ताकत से लड़ेंगे हम'

Assembly Elections :केजरीवाल का बड़ा बयान 'राजस्थान, छत्तीसगढ़ और एमपी में पूरी ताकत से लड़ेंगे हम'
India News
09 Oct 2023

MP Election 2023: सीएम शिवराज ने केंद्रीय नेतृत्व का जताया आभार

एमपी इलेक्शन 2023
India News
09 Oct 2023

Rajasthan Elections 2023: BJP की पूर्वी राजस्थान के लिए क्या है रणनीति

राजस्थान चुनाव 2023
India News
09 Oct 2023

Rahul Gandhi CWC: कांग्रेस शासित राज्यों में जातीय जनगणना 5 राज्यों में सियासी लाभ लेने की तैयारी

Rahul Gandhi CWC: कांग्रेस शासित राज्यों में जातीय जनगणना 5 राज्यों में सियासी लाभ लेने की तैयारी
India News
09 Oct 2023

Assembly Elections 2023: पायलट ने किया चौंकाने वाला दावा 25-30 सालों का इतिहास बदल जाएगा!

Assembly Elections 2023:पायलट ने किया चौंकाने वाला दावा 25-30 सालों का इतिहास बदल जाएगा!
India News
09 Oct 2023

Rajasthan elections 2023: अशोक गहलोत बचा पाएंगे सरकार?

राजस्थान चुनाव 2023
India News
09 Oct 2023

Assembly Election 2023: पोस्टल बैलेट पर नया नियम खर्च की EC करेगा मॉनिटरिंग जानिए क्या हैं नियम

Assembly Election 2023:पोस्टल बैलेट पर नया नियम खर्च की EC करेगा मॉनिटरिंग जानिए क्या हैं नियम
India News
09 Oct 2023

BJP Candidate List: BJP ने एक और लिस्ट की जारी, सीएम शिवराज कहां से लड़ेंगे चुनाव

एमपी इलेक्शन 2023
India News
09 Oct 2023

Assembly Election 2023 जानिए पिछली बार इन राज्यों में कौन जीता, कौन हारा और इस बार क्या है समीकरण

Assembly Election 2023 जानिए पिछली बार इन राज्यों में कौन जीता, कौन हारा और इस बार क्या है समीकरण
India News
09 Oct 2023

Chhattisgarh Election BJP Candidate List: छत्तीसगढ़ चुनाव के लिए भाजपा ने जारी की लिस्ट

Chhattisgarh Election BJP Candidate List: छत्तीसगढ़ चुनाव के लिए भाजपा ने जारी की लिस्ट
India News
09 Oct 2023

हमास-इस्राइल के जंग के बीच फलस्तीन के राजदूत का चौंकाने वाला बयान

फलस्तीन
India News
09 Oct 2023

आवास पर नीतीश कुमार की मुस्लिमों से मुलाकात, क्या काम आएगा यह दांव

नीतीश कुमार
India News
09 Oct 2023

इस्राइल के बारे में भविष्यवाणी सच हुई!

इजराइल-फिलिस्तीन संघर्ष
India News
09 Oct 2023

Israel Palestine Conflict: बढ़ने लगी सोने की कीमत दुनिया की अर्थव्यवस्था को झटका

इजरायल हमास
India News
09 Oct 2023

Assembly Election 2023 Dates: AIIMM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi ने चुनाव को लेकर कहा जीत हमारी होगी ।

Assembly Election 2023 Dates: AIIMM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi ने चुनाव को लेकर कहा जीत हमारी होगी ।
India News
09 Oct 2023

Assembly Election 2023 dates: CM Shivraj Singh chauhan समेत BJP के नेताओं ने जीत का किया दावा।

Assembly Election 2023 dates: CM Shivraj Singh chauhan समेत BJP के नेताओं ने जीत का किया दावा।
India News
09 Oct 2023

इस्राइल के साथ जंग के बीच हमास समर्थकों ने क्यों कहा हम भारत से लेंगे बदला?

हमास
India News
09 Oct 2023

Election Commission: 60 लाख से ज्यादा वोटर, मध्यप्रदेश, राजस्थान चुनाव से जुड़ी बड़ी बातें

विधानसभा चुनाव 2023
India News
09 Oct 2023

Israel-Palestine Conflict: फलस्तीन के समर्थन में उतरीं स्वरा भास्कर, इन लोगों को बताया 'पाखंडी'

स्वरा भास्कर
India News
09 Oct 2023

Assembly Elections 2023 Date: एमपी, राजस्थान सहित 5 राज्यों में इस दिन चुनाव

विधानसभा चुनाव 2023
India News
09 Oct 2023

शाहरुख खान को मिली Y+ सुरक्षा, खतरे की आशंका को देखते हुए बढ़ाई गई सुरक्षा.

शाहरुख खान
India News
09 Oct 2023

Israel Palestine Conflict: मध्य- पूर्व एशिया में शांति कायम करने के लिए UNSC ने आज बुलाई बैठक

Israel Palestine Conflict: मध्य- पूर्व एशिया में शांति कायम करने के लिए UNSC ने आज बुलाई बैठक। Hamas
India News
09 Oct 2023

Mayawati: बसपा संस्थापक कांशीराम को उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर श्रद्धांजलि दी, वोटर्स का आह्वान किया। BSP

Mayawati: बसपा संस्थापक कांशीराम को उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर श्रद्धांजलि दी, वोटर्स का आह्वान किया। BSP
India News
09 Oct 2023

Sikkim Floods Update: बाढ़ में मृतकों की संख्या बढ़कर 69, ITBP ने 56 लोगों को बचाया, रेस्क्यू जारी

Sikkim Floods Update: बाढ़ में मृतकों की संख्या बढ़कर 69, ITBP ने 56 लोगों को बचाया, रेस्क्यू जारी
India News
09 Oct 2023

Hamas ने लोहे के ट्यूब-इस्राइली हथियारों के मलबे से तैयार किए हजारों रॉकेट!

इस्राइल फिलिस्तीन संघर्ष
India News
08 Oct 2023

CM Bhagwant Maan ने BJP पर साधा निशाना

भगवंत मान
India News
08 Oct 2023

Lok Sabha election 2024: Nitish Kumar अपने ही जाल में फंस सकते हैं

नीतीश कुमार
India News
08 Oct 2023

Caste Census: आचार्य प्रमोद कृष्णम ने किया जातिगत राजनीति का विरोध

जातिगत जनगणना
India News
08 Oct 2023
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Independence day

अतिरिक्त ₹50 छूट सालाना सब्सक्रिप्शन पर

Next Article

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
X
View All Jobs
Jobs

सभी नौकरियों के बारे में जानने के लिए अभी डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला ऐप

Download App Now

अपना शहर चुनें और लगातार ताजा
खबरों से जुडे रहें

एप में पढ़ें