Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Video ›   India News ›   INDEPENDENCE DAY: August 15 of this year will be special, 1800 special guests will be included

INDEPENDENCE DAY: इस साल का 15 अगस्त होगा खास 1800 विशेष मेहमान होंगे शामिल

वीडियो डेस्क अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम Published by: अम्बुज यादव Updated Sun, 13 Aug 2023 11:49 PM IST
INDEPENDENCE DAY: August 15 of this year will be special, 1800 special guests will be included

INDEPENDENCE DAY: इस साल का 15 अगस्त होगा खास 1800 विशेष मेहमान होंगे शामिल

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Rajasthan Election | 'फकीर' और 'भ्रष्टाचार की दुकान' पर आमने-सामने गहलोत और शेखावत

नेशनल खबर
India News
13 Aug 2023

Rajasthan Election | राजस्थान के रण में आप और बसपा ऐसे बिगाड़ेगी कांग्रेस-बीजेपी का गेम!

नेशनल खबर
India News
13 Aug 2023

जानें कौन हैं पाकिस्तान के नए कार्यवाहक प्रधानमंत्री अनवर-उल-हक काकर

अनवर-उल-हक काकर
India News
13 Aug 2023

30 या 31 अगस्त..कब है रक्षाबंधन, न आएं भ्रम में, जानें शुभ मुहूर्त?

रक्षाबंधन
India News
13 Aug 2023

100 करोड़ की लागत से बनेगा भव्य रविदास मंदिर, जानें कैसा होगा 100 करोड़ का रविदास मंदिर

पीएम मोदी
India News
13 Aug 2023

हिमाचल में 12 घंटे से लगातार हो रही भारी बारिश, चपेट में आए 2 ट्रक, मकान भी गिरा

मौसम
India News
13 Aug 2023

Rajasthan Election 2023 : CM Gehlot के BJP में बगावत वाले बयान पर Vasundhara Raje ने किया पलटवार

वसुन्धरा राजे
India News
13 Aug 2023

Rahul Gandhi Flying Kiss Row : Smriti Irani पर जदयू MLC ने दिया विवादास्पद बयान । CM Nitish

राहुल गांधी
India News
13 Aug 2023

MP News : Priyanka Gandhi और Kamal Nath पर इंदौर में हुआ FIR । Narottam Mishra

प्रियंका गांधी
India News
13 Aug 2023

Rahul Gandhi Tribal Dance Video: Tamil Nadu में राहुल ने आदिवासियों के साथ जमकर किया डांस

राहुल गांधी
India News
13 Aug 2023

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra : प्रियंका को सांसद बनाने की पैरवी, Robert Vadra के बयान से मची खलबली। UP News

प्रियंका गांधी
India News
13 Aug 2023

Modi Vs Rahul: 'पीएम मोदी से ज्यादा पॉपुलर हैं राहुल गांधी!' Congress ने BJP के सामने रख दिया आंकड़ा

राहुल गांधी
India News
13 Aug 2023

No Confidence Motion: Rahul Gandhi का मजाक उड़ाने वालों को Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury ने दी नसीहत

अधीर रंजन चौधरी
India News
13 Aug 2023

Pune Nitin Gadkari: नितिन गडकरी ने किया बड़ा एलान, VIP गाड़ियों से अब हटेगा सायरन!

नितिन गडकरी
India News
13 Aug 2023

Weather Forecast 13 August 2023 | देखिए क्या है आपके यहां मौसम का हाल | Weather Report Today

Weather Forecast 13 August 2023 | देखिए क्या है आपके यहां मौसम का हाल | Weather Report Today
India News
13 Aug 2023

Gadar 2: गदर 2 के प्रीमियर में शामिल हुआ सनी देओल का परिवार ओपनिंग डे पर फिल्म को मिली शानदार शुरुआत

Gadar 2:गदर 2 के प्रीमियर में शामिल हुआ सनी देओल का परिवार ओपनिंग डे पर फिल्म को मिली शानदार शुरुआत
India News
13 Aug 2023

Pakistan-China की खैर नहीं श्रीनगर में मिग-29 और वायु सेना के गरुड़ विशेष बल की तैनाती

Pakistan-China की खैर नहीं श्रीनगर में मिग-29 और वायु सेना के गरुड़ विशेष बल की तैनाती
India News
13 Aug 2023

Maharashtra politics: शरद पवार और अजित पवार की हुई सीक्रेट मीटिंग महाराष्ट्र में सियासी हल-चल तेज

Maharashtra politics:शरद पवार और अजित पवार की हुई सीक्रेट मीटिंग महाराष्ट्र में सियासी हल-चल तेज
India News
13 Aug 2023

Jyotiraditya Scindia On MP Chunav 2023: समर्थक नेताओं को क्यों नहीं रोक पा रहे ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया?

Jyotiraditya Scindia On MP Chunav 2023:समर्थक नेताओं को क्यों नहीं रोक पा रहे ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया?
India News
13 Aug 2023

DRDO वैज्ञानिक का जिक्र करते हुए संजय राउत ने कही बड़ी बात

नेशनल खबर
India News
12 Aug 2023

स्वतंत्रता दिवस से पहले दिल्ली पुलिस की मुस्तैदी, मेट्रो संचालन में हुआ ये बदलाव

राष्ट्रीय समाचार
India News
12 Aug 2023

Rahul Flying Kiss Row : राहुल के फ्लाइंग किस पर बवाल, कानूनी पेंच में फिर फसेंगे सांसद? Smriti Irani

राहुल गांधी
India News
12 Aug 2023

पीएम मोदी ने कहा अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर वोटिंग होती तो खुल जाती घमंडिया गठबंधन की पोल

पीएम मोदी
India News
12 Aug 2023

सांसदी बहाल होने के बाद वायनाड क्यों गए राहुल गांधी? कांग्रेस को मिलेगी बूस्टर डोज?

राहुल गांधी
India News
12 Aug 2023

केदारनाथ मार्ग पर भूस्खलन, IMD ने दी भारी बारिश की चेतावनी

उत्तराखंड का मौसम
India News
12 Aug 2023

विराट कोहली के एक ट्वीट से मचा बवाल, अचानक किया ये बड़ा खुलासा!

विराट कोहली
India News
12 Aug 2023

कोरोना के बाद डीजीज एक्स ने दी दस्तक, WHO ने बताया गंभीर

डीजीज एक्स
India News
12 Aug 2023

No Confidence Motion: फिर पुराने तेवर में दिखे CM Nitish,NDA पर जमकर साधा निशाना। PM Modi

सीएम नीतीश
India News
12 Aug 2023

No Confidence Motion : Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury की वो बातें जिससे BJP में मच गई खलबली। PM modi

अधीर रंजन चौधरी
India News
12 Aug 2023

लोकसभा से विपक्ष के वॉकआउट पर गुलाम नबी आजाद ने कही बड़ी बात

गुलाम नबी आजाद
India News
12 Aug 2023
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Independence day

अतिरिक्त ₹50 छूट सालाना सब्सक्रिप्शन पर

Next Article

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही

अपना शहर चुनें और लगातार ताजा
खबरों से जुडे रहें

एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed