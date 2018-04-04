शहर चुनें

इस विधि से बनेंगे आपके सारे काम, देखिए गुरुवार को किस वक्त बन रहा है उत्तम योग

329 Views
विनोद त्यागी, अमर उजाला टीवी/ मेरठ Updated Wed, 04 Apr 2018 10:12 PM IST

जानना चाहते हैं कि गुरुवार को लग रहा है कौन सा नक्षत्र, दिन के किस पहर में करने हैं शुभ काम और कितने बजे होगा शुक्रवार का सूर्योदय? देखिए, पंचांग गुरुवार 05 अप्रैल  2018।

आज का पंचांग 0:30

बुधवार को कोई भी शुभ काम करने का प्लान है तो ये खबर जरूर देखें

1.6K Views
विनोद त्यागी, अमर उजाला टीवी/ मेरठ Updated Tue, 03 Apr 2018 10:38 PM IST

जानना चाहते हैं कि बुधवार को लग रहा है कौन सा नक्षत्र, दिन के किस पहर में करने हैं शुभ काम और कितने बजे होगा गुरुवार का सूर्योदय? देखिए, पंचांग बुधवार 04 अप्रैल  2018।

aaj ka panchang 0:30

पंचांग: मंगलवार को करेंगे ये काम तो बाधाएं होंगी दूर

1K Views
विनोद त्यागी, अमर उजाला टीवी/ मेरठ Updated Mon, 02 Apr 2018 10:53 PM IST

जानना चाहते हैं कि मंगलवार को लग रहा है कौन सा नक्षत्र, दिन के किस पहर में करने हैं शुभ काम और कितने बजे होगा बुधवार का सूर्योदय? देखिए, पंचांग मंगलवार 03 अप्रैल  2018।

आज का पंचांग 0:30

सोमवार को ये मुहूर्त है आपके लिए शुभ, ऐसे उठाएं लाभ

1.2K Views
विनोद त्यागी, अमर उजाला टीवी/ मेरठ Updated Sun, 01 Apr 2018 10:41 PM IST

जानना चाहते हैं कि सोमवार को लग रहा है कौन सा नक्षत्र, दिन के किस पहर में करने हैं शुभ काम और कितने बजे होगा मंगलवार का सूर्योदय? देखिए, पंचांग सोमवार 02 अप्रैल  2018।

आज का पंचांग 0:30

रविवार को करेंगे ये काम तो बाधाएं होंगी दूर

1.7K Views
विनोद त्यागी, अमर उजाला टीवी/ मेरठ Updated Sun, 01 Apr 2018 07:50 AM IST

जानना चाहते हैं कि रविवार को लग रहा है कौन सा नक्षत्र, दिन के किस पहर में करने हैं शुभ काम और कितने बजे होगा सोमवार का सूर्योदय? देखिए, पंचांग रविवार 01 अप्रैल  2018।

कॉस्मिक कनेक्शन 23:58

KOSMIC KONNECTION: जानिए क्या खास है आपकी राशि में अप्रैल के पहले हफ्ते में

1.4K Views
वीडियो डेस्क,अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 31 Mar 2018 11:05 PM IST

अमर उजाला टीवी के साप्ताहिक राशिफल की इस कड़ी में देखिए अपनी राशि के हिसाब से 01 अप्रैल से 07 अप्रैल तक का राशिफल। इस बार ये राशिफल आपके लिए लेकर आई हैं, मशहूर ज्योतिषाचार्य मनीषा कौशिक ।

आज का पंचांग 0:30

पंचांग: शनिवार के दिन ऐसा कोई भी काम करने से बचें

1.6K Views
विनोद त्यागी, अमर उजाला टीवी/ मेरठ Updated Fri, 30 Mar 2018 10:32 PM IST

जानना चाहते हैं कि शनिवार को लग रहा है कौन सा नक्षत्र, दिन के किस पहर में करने हैं शुभ काम और कितने बजे होगा रविवार का सूर्योदय? देखिए, पंचांग शनिवार 31  मार्च 2018।

आज का पंचांग 0:30

शुक्रवार को बन रहा है ये विशेष योग, पूरे होंगे आपके सारे काम

1.7K Views
विनोद त्यागी, अमर उजाला टीवी/ मेरठ Updated Thu, 29 Mar 2018 10:00 PM IST

जानना चाहते हैं कि शुक्रवार को लग रहा है कौन सा नक्षत्र, दिन के किस पहर में करने हैं शुभ काम और कितने बजे होगा शनिवार का सूर्योदय? देखिए, पंचांग शुक्रवार 30  मार्च 2018।

आज का पंचांग 0:30

गुरुवार को अपनाएं ये तरीका बनेंगे बिगड़े काम

2K Views
विनोद त्यागी, अमर उजाला टीवी/ मेरठ Updated Wed, 28 Mar 2018 10:29 PM IST

जानना चाहते हैं कि गुरुवार को लग रहा है कौन सा नक्षत्र, दिन के किस पहर में करने हैं शुभ काम और कितने बजे होगा शुक्रवार का सूर्योदय? देखिए, पंचांग शुक्रवार 29 मार्च 2018।

बुधवार पंचांग 0:30

बुधवार को दोपहर 1:30 बजे तक टाल दें शुभ काम

2.8K Views
विनोद त्यागी, अमर उजाला टीवी/ मेरठ Updated Tue, 27 Mar 2018 11:06 PM IST

जानना चाहते हैं कि बुधवार को लग रहा है कौन सा नक्षत्र, दिन के किस पहर में करने हैं शुभ काम और कितने बजे होगा गुरुवार का सूर्योदय? देखिए, पंचांग बुधवार 28 मार्च 2018।

aaj ka panchang 0:30

मंगलवार को इस मुहूर्त में बनेंगे सारे बिगड़े काम, अगर करेंगे ये उपाय

1.6K Views
विनोद त्यागी, अमर उजाला टीवी/ मेरठ Updated Mon, 26 Mar 2018 10:35 PM IST

जानना चाहते हैं कि मंगलवार को लग रहा है कौन सा नक्षत्र, दिन के किस पहर में करने हैं शुभ काम और कितने बजे होगा बुधवार का सूर्योदय? देखिए, पंचांग मंगलवार 27  मार्च 2018।

आज का पंचांग 0:30

यहां जानिए, कैसा रहने वाला है आपका सोमवार का दिन

1.8K Views
विनोद त्यागी, अमर उजाला टीवी/ मेरठ Updated Sun, 25 Mar 2018 10:21 PM IST

जानना चाहते हैं कि सोमवार को लग रहा है कौन सा नक्षत्र, दिन के किस पहर में करने हैं शुभ काम और कितने बजे होगा मंगलवार का सूर्योदय? देखिए, पंचांग सोमवार 26  मार्च 2018।

आज का पंचांग 0:30

रविवार को बन रहा है ये विशेष योग, पूरे होंगे आपके सारे काम

3.3K Views
विनोद त्यागी, अमर उजाला टीवी/ मेरठ Updated Sat, 24 Mar 2018 10:53 PM IST

जानना चाहते हैं कि रविवार को लग रहा है कौन सा नक्षत्र, दिन के किस पहर में करने हैं शुभ काम और कितने बजे होगा सोमवार का सूर्योदय? देखिए, पंचांग सोमवार 25  मार्च 2018।

कॉस्मिक कनेक्शन 26:47

KOSMIC KONNECTION: जानिए किस राशि का कैसा रहने वाला है ये सप्ताह

2.2K Views
वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 24 Mar 2018 10:32 PM IST

अमर उजाला टीवी के साप्ताहिक राशिफल की इस कड़ी में देखिए अपनी राशि के हिसाब से 25 से 31 मार्च तक का राशिफल। इस बार ये राशिफल आपके लिए लेकर आई हैं, मशहूर टैरो कार्ड रीडर मनीषा कौशिक।

आज का पंचांग 0:30

शनिवार को इस वक्त दें सूर्य को जल, दिन रहेगा शुभ

2.4K Views
विनोद त्यागी, अमर उजाला टीवी/ मेरठ Updated Fri, 23 Mar 2018 10:40 PM IST

जानना चाहते हैं कि शनिवार को लग रहा है कौन सा नक्षत्र, दिन के किस पहर में करने हैं शुभ काम और कितने बजे होगा रविवार का सूर्योदय? देखिए, पंचांग शनिवार 24  मार्च 2018।

PANCHANG 0:30

शुक्रवार को इस वक्त पूजा करने से बनेंगे बिगड़े काम

1.4K Views
विनोद त्यागी, अमर उजाला टीवी/ मेरठ Updated Fri, 23 Mar 2018 03:32 AM IST

जानना चाहते हैं कि शुक्रवार को लग रहा है कौन सा नक्षत्र, दिन के किस पहर में करने हैं शुभ काम और कितने बजे होगा शनिवार का सूर्योदय? देखिए, पंचांग शुक्रवार 23  मार्च 2018।

आज का पंचांग 0:30

गुरुवार को इस नक्षत्र में पूजा करें हर काम में मिलेगी सफलता

1.9K Views
विनोद त्यागी, अमर उजाला टीवी/ मेरठ Updated Wed, 21 Mar 2018 11:05 PM IST

जानना चाहते हैं कि गुरुवार को लग रहा है कौन सा नक्षत्र, दिन के किस पहर में करने हैं शुभ काम और कितने बजे होगा शुक्रवार का सूर्योदय? देखिए, पंचांग गुरुवार 22  मार्च 2018।

बुधवार पंचांग 0:30

मां कुष्मांडा के पूजन से आज खत्म होंगे सारे विघ्न

1.7K Views
विनोद त्यागी, अमर उजाला टीवी/ मेरठ Updated Tue, 20 Mar 2018 11:24 PM IST

चैत्र नवरात्रि के चौथे दिन मां कूष्मांडा की पूजा की जाती है। भरणी नक्षत्र और वैधृति योग उत्तम दिन बना रहे हैं। बुधवार के सूर्यास्त और गुरुवार के सूर्योदय के समय के लिए देखिये, पंचांग बुधवार 20 मार्च 2018।

aaj ka panchang 0:30

मंगलवार को इस राशि में मंगल बनाएगा बेहद ही खास संयोग

2.6K Views
विनोद त्यागी, अमर उजाला टीवी/ मेरठ Updated Mon, 19 Mar 2018 10:42 PM IST

जानना चाहते हैं कि मंगलवार को लग रहा है कौन सा नक्षत्र, दिन के किस पहर में करने हैं शुभ काम और कितने बजे होगा बुधवार का सूर्योदय? देखिए, पंचांग मंगलवार 20  मार्च 2018।

आज का पंचांग 0:30

सोमवार को नया काम शुरू करने से पहले ये जरूर देख लें

2.2K Views
विनोद त्यागी, अमर उजाला टीवी/ मेरठ Updated Sun, 18 Mar 2018 11:10 PM IST

जानना चाहते हैं कि सोमवार को लग रहा है कौन सा नक्षत्र, दिन के किस पहर में करने हैं शुभ काम और कितने बजे होगा मंगलवार का सूर्योदय? देखिए, पंचांग सोमवार 19 मार्च 2018।

कॉस्मिक 19:14

KOSMIC KONNECTION: जानिए क्या खास है आपकी राशि में इस सप्ताह

4.4K Views
वीडियो डेस्क,अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 17 Mar 2018 11:33 PM IST

अमर उजाला टीवी के साप्ताहिक राशिफल की इस कड़ी में देखिए अपनी राशि के हिसाब से 18 मार्च से 24 मार्च तक का राशिफल। इस बार ये राशिफल आपके लिए लेकर आई हैं, मशहूर ज्योतिषाचार्य मनीषा कौशिक ।

