बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Shazam के बाद अब Netflix को खरीदने की तैयारी में Apple
{"_id":"5a4b1fa84f1c1b3d198b45bb","slug":"apple-may-acquire-netflix-after-shazam-acquisition","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Shazam \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c Netflix \u0915\u094b \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 Apple","category":{"title":"Technology","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u0949\u0932\u0949\u091c\u0940","slug":"technology"}}
Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 11:29 AM IST
Apple Netflix
म्यूजिक रिकॉग्निशन ऐप Shazam के बाद
Apple
अब वीडियो स्ट्रिमिंग सर्विस प्रोवाइडर
Netflix
को खरीदने की तैयारी में है।
सिटी एनालिस्ट की रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि एप्पल अमेरिका में कम हुई कॉरपोरेट टैक्स दर का फायदे उठाते हुए इंटरटेनमेंट कंपनी नेटफ्लिक्स को खरीदेगा।सिटी एनालिस्ट Jim Suva और Asiya Merchant के मुताबिक एप्पल करीब 14 लाख रुपये में नेटफ्लिक्स का अधिग्रहण कर सकता है और इसकी संभावना 40 फीसदी है।
ये भी पढ़ेंः
Airtel के इस प्लान में मिल रहा है रोज 3.5GB डाटा
वहीं उन्होंने कहा है कि कंपनी नए टैक्स नियमों का फायदा उठाते हुए कैश में यह सौदा करेगी। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक कंपनी के पास करीब 15.9 लाख रुपये कैश के रूप में हैं। वहीं बिजनेस इनसाइड की एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक एप्पल का iTunes कंपनी को काफी फायदे दे रहा है लेकिन आईफोन यूजर्स टीवी शोज और अन्य वीडियो के लिए Netflix, Amazon की ओर मूव कर रहे हैं।
ये भी पढ़ेंः
Apple ने शुरू किया बैटरी बदलने का प्रोग्राम, ये होगी कीमत
बता दें कि सिलिकॉन वैली में अच्छे वीडियो और टीवी शो के लिए टेक्नोलॉजी जगत की कई कंपनियों के लिए बीच वॉर चल रहा है। गूगल का YouTube जहां एक और ऑरिजनल टीवी सीरीज प्रोड्यूस कर रहा है, वहीं अमेजॉन ने अपने शो Manchester by the Sea के लिए ऑस्कर अपने नाम किया है।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a4b1cd54f1c1b502b8b7c33","slug":"bobby-deol-got-two-big-budget-films-race-3-and-yamla-pagala-deewana-3","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0949\u092c\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0913\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924, \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092c\u091c\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u092b\u0940\u0938 \u092d\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a49dcd54f1c1bb34a8b9876","slug":"niacl-recruitment-2018-invites-application-for-the-post-of-26-administrative-officer-medical","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0936\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
{"_id":"5a49cd484f1c1b0e788b5edb","slug":"ecgc-ltd-recruitment-2018-invites-application-for-the-post-of-32-probationary-officer-apply-online","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"ECGC \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092c\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0930\u0940 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092a\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0935\u0948\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
{"_id":"5a4af4c34f1c1b32198b4582","slug":"singer-sunidhi-chauhan-becomes-a-mother-blessed-with-a-baby-boy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"5 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u0908 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093f\u0927\u093f \u091a\u094c\u0939\u093e\u0928, \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0906\u0908 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a4affc44f1c1b4a198b45af","slug":"actor-tiger-shroff-and-his-girlfriend-disha-patani-celebrate-new-year-2018-in-srilanka","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e New Year, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0906 Viral","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a19246b4f1c1bb6678bde8e","slug":"arun-jaitley-launches-special-yono-sbi-app","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0924 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0905\u0930\u0941\u0923 \u091c\u0947\u091f\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e SBI \u0915\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0938 YONO \u0910\u092a","category":{"title":"Technology","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u0949\u0932\u0949\u091c\u0940","slug":"technology"}}
{"_id":"5a3b6b584f1c1bb34a8b7920","slug":"ookla-speedtest-global-index-2017-india-ranks-on-the-top-in-improving-its-broadband-download-speed","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0949\u0921\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928\u0932\u094b\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0940\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 1","category":{"title":"Technology","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u0949\u0932\u0949\u091c\u0940","slug":"technology"}}
{"_id":"5a267f504f1c1baf678bfd63","slug":"samsung-patent-application-shows-that-palm-reading-can-remember-lost-passwords","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u0932\u0949\u0915 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0928, \u0938\u0948\u092e\u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u092a\u0947\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Technology","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u0949\u0932\u0949\u091c\u0940","slug":"technology"}}
{"_id":"5a27c9eb4f1c1b6e468b8a90","slug":"google-s-ai-tells-you-when-someone-is-looking-at-your-phone","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0924\u093e\u0915-\u091d\u093e\u0902\u0915, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Technology","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u0949\u0932\u0949\u091c\u0940","slug":"technology"}}
{"_id":"5a323b024f1c1b8d698c1946","slug":"google-assistant-now-released-for-android-lollipop-5-0-phones-tablets","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u090f\u0902\u0921\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092f\u0921 \u0932\u0949\u0932\u0940\u092a\u0949\u092a 5.0 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u092f\u093e Google \u0905\u0938\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"Technology","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u0949\u0932\u0949\u091c\u0940","slug":"technology"}}
{"_id":"5a2b80d54f1c1bca678c0759","slug":"apple-s-next-iphone-batteries-look-like-bigger-upto-10-percent","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"2018 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 iPhone \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u091f\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Technology","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u0949\u0932\u0949\u091c\u0940","slug":"technology"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!