Shazam के बाद अब Netflix को खरीदने की तैयारी में Apple

amarujala.com- Presented By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 11:29 AM IST
Apple may Acquire Netflix after Shazam acquisition

म्यूजिक रिकॉग्निशन ऐप Shazam के बाद Apple अब वीडियो स्ट्रिमिंग सर्विस प्रोवाइडर Netflix को खरीदने की तैयारी में है।
सिटी एनालिस्ट की रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि एप्पल अमेरिका में कम हुई कॉरपोरेट टैक्स दर का फायदे उठाते हुए इंटरटेनमेंट कंपनी नेटफ्लिक्स को खरीदेगा।सिटी एनालिस्ट Jim Suva और Asiya Merchant के मुताबिक एप्पल करीब 14 लाख रुपये में नेटफ्लिक्स का अधिग्रहण कर सकता है और इसकी संभावना 40 फीसदी है।

वहीं उन्होंने कहा है कि कंपनी नए टैक्स नियमों का फायदा उठाते हुए कैश में यह सौदा करेगी। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक कंपनी के पास करीब 15.9 लाख रुपये कैश के रूप में हैं। वहीं बिजनेस इनसाइड की एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक एप्पल का iTunes कंपनी को काफी फायदे दे रहा है लेकिन आईफोन यूजर्स टीवी शोज और अन्य वीडियो के लिए Netflix, Amazon की ओर मूव कर रहे हैं।

बता दें कि सिलिकॉन वैली में अच्छे वीडियो और टीवी शो के लिए टेक्नोलॉजी जगत की कई कंपनियों के लिए बीच वॉर चल रहा है। गूगल का YouTube जहां एक और ऑरिजनल टीवी सीरीज प्रोड्यूस कर रहा है, वहीं अमेजॉन ने अपने शो Manchester by the Sea के लिए ऑस्कर अपने नाम किया है।
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadget news and mobile reviews, apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

Comments

