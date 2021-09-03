बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Tokyo Paralympics Archer Harvinder Singh claims bronze medal wins indias first ever medal in para archery

Tokyo Paralympics: हरविंदर सिंह ने कांस्य जीतकर रचा इतिहास, तीरंदाजी में भारत को दिलाया पहला पदक

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, टोक्यो Published by: Rajeev Rai Updated Fri, 03 Sep 2021 07:22 PM IST

सार

हरविंदर सिंह ने पैरालंपिक खेलों में इतिहास रच दिया है। उन्होंने भारत को पैरा तीरंदाजी में पहला पदक दिलाया है। हरविंदर ने टोक्यो में जारी पैरालंपिक खेलों के 10वें दिन तीरंदाजी में देश के लिए पहला पदक जीता।
हरविंदर सिंह
हरविंदर सिंह - फोटो : social media

हरविंदर सिंह ने पैरालंपिक खेलों में इतिहास रच दिया है। उन्होंने भारत को पैरा तीरंदाजी में पहला पदक दिलाया है। हरविंदर ने टोक्यो में जारी पैरालंपिक खेलों के 10वें दिन तीरंदाजी में देश के लिए पहला पदक जीता। उन्होंने पुरुषों के व्यक्तिगत रिकर्व में कांस्य पदक अपने नाम किया। इसके साथ ही भारत के पदकों की संख्या भी बढ़कर 13 हो गई। 
हरविंदर ने कांस्य पदक (प्लेऑफ) मुकाबले में कोरियाई खिलाड़ी को शूटऑफ में 6-5 से हराया। उन्होंने शूटऑफ में सटीक निशाने के साथ 10 का स्कोर किया और कोरिया के किम मिन सु को शिकस्त दी। 




इससे पहले हरविंदर ने अलग-अलग स्टेज में शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए सेमीफाइनल तक का सफर तय किया। हालांकि सेमीफाइनल में उन्हें अमेरिका के केविन माथेर के हाथों 4-6 से हार का सामना करना पड़ा। लेकिन इसके बाद उन्होंने हार नहीं मानी और कुछ ही देर बाद अगले मैच में जोरदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए पदक पर कब्जा जमाया। 
प्रधानमंत्री ने दी बधाई, कॉल भी किया

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited