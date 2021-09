TokyoParalympics: कृष्णा नागर ने बैडमिंटन में गोल्ड मेडल जीतकर रचा इतिहास, कांस्य पदक मुकाबले में हारी प्रमोद-पलक की जोड़ी

It’s 🥈 for Suhas



Suhas goes down 1-2 to World No. 1 Lucas Mazur of #FRA in Men’s Singles SL4 Final & gets 🥈

He fought well & put up a good fight & we applaud his hard work & determination



Amazing game Suhas, 🇮🇳 is proud of you! You are an inspiration to all!#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/mf8XaEssPv