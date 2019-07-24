VIDEO: मुकाबले के दौरान 28 वर्षीय मुक्केबाज के सिर में लगी चोट, अस्पताल में तोड़ा दम

This is a mark of a great trainer, one that knows his warrior at war 🥊 a trainer has to love his fighter enough to make a crucial call sometimes saving him from his very self. Great call Buddy @buddymcgirtboxing prayers up for this young warrior #speedyrecovery #toughsport 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/cKljvTKOgt— The Magic Man 🎩 (@AntonioTarver) July 20, 2019
प्रो कबड्डी लीग 2019 का तीसरा मुकाबला रविवार को बेंगलुरु बुल्स और गुजरात फॉर्च्यून जायंट्स के बीच हैदराबाद के गाचीबावली इनडोर स्टेडियम में खेला जा रहा है।
21 जुलाई 2019