Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Russian boxer maxim dadshev died after injuries during fight

VIDEO: मुकाबले के दौरान 28 वर्षीय मुक्केबाज के सिर में लगी चोट, अस्पताल में तोड़ा दम

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 24 Jul 2019 09:38 PM IST
मैक्सिम दादाशेव
मैक्सिम दादाशेव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
रूसी मुक्केबाज मैक्सिम दादाशेव की मेरीलैंड में एक मुकाबले के दौरान सिर में चोट लगने के बाद अस्पताल में मौत हो गई। रूसी मुक्केबाजी महासंघ ने कहा, ‘मैक्सिम दादाशेव की अमेरिका में मृत्यु हो गई। वह सुबरियल मैतियास के खिलाफ मुकाबले के दौरान चोटिल हो गए थे।’ इस 28 वर्षीय मुक्केबाज की वॉशिंगटन में आपात स्थिति में मस्तिष्क की सर्जरी की गई।
प्यूर्टोरिका के मैतियास के खिलाफ शुक्रवार को उनका मुकाबला 11वें दौर के बाद रोक दिया गया था। ‘मैड मैक्स’ के नाम से मशहूर दादाशेव ड्रेसिंग रूम तक जाने की स्थिति में भी नहीं थे और उन्हें तुरंत अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। उनके मस्तिष्क में सूजन आ गई थी जिसके लिए सर्जरी की गई थी। दादाशेव 2016 में पेशेवर मुक्केबाज बने थे। वह 13 मैचों से अजेय थे।

सामने आए एक वीडियो में दिख रहा है कि मैच के दौरान दादाशेव के ट्रेनर लगातार उन्हें मैच रोकने के लिए कह रहे थे।
 

buddy mcgirt maxim dadashev death maxim dadashev maxim dadashev vs subriel matias मैक्सिम दादाशेव मैतियास
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

