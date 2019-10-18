रोनाल्डो सिंह ने एशियन ट्रैक साइक्लिंग चैंपियनशिप में जीता स्वर्ण पदक

Sports Authority of India: Ronaldo Singh won gold medal in men’s junior Kierin event at Asian Track Cycling Championships in Incheon, Korea. James Singh got bronze in same event. India also secured 2 bronze medals in men’s and women’s Junior sprint team.— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2019
यूरो-2020 क्वालीफायर में इंग्लिश खिलाड़ियों पर नस्लभेदी टिप्पणी करने के मामले में चर्चित देश बुल्गारिया के कोच क्रासीमीर बालाकोव ने अपने पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है।
18 अक्टूबर 2019