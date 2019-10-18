शहर चुनें

Other Sports 

रोनाल्डो सिंह ने एशियन ट्रैक साइक्लिंग चैंपियनशिप में जीता स्वर्ण पदक

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 18 Oct 2019 10:01 PM IST
सांकेतिक चित्र
सांकेतिक चित्र - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
साई के खिलाड़ी रोनाल्डो सिंह ने कोरिया के इंचियोन में खेले गए एशियन ट्रैक साइक्लिंग चैंपियनशिप के पुरुषों की जूनियर किरेन स्पर्धा में स्वर्ण पदक जीता। वहीं, इसी स्पर्धा में जेम्स सिंह को कांस्य पदक मिला। इसके अलावा भारत ने पुरुषों और महिलाओं की जूनियर स्प्रिंट टीम में दो कांस्य पदक भी हासिल किए।
ronaldo singh asian track cycling championships kierin event रोनाल्डो सिंह
