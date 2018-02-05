अपना शहर चुनें

Khelo India: हरियाणा की मनु और यूपी के सौरभ को शूटिंग में गोल्ड

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली, 4 फरवरी Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 08:23 AM IST
khelo india manu bhakar and sourabh tiwary wins gold medal in shooting
डेमो पिक शूटिंग
गोल्ड कोस्ट कॉमनवेल्थ खेलों के लिए हैरानीजनक तरीके से भारतीय टीम में जगह बनाने वाली हरियाणा की उभरती शूटर मनु भाकर ने खेलो इंडिया स्कूल खेलों में भी अपने शानदार प्रदर्शन का क्रम जारी रखा है। 

झज्झर की इस शूटर ने 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल में जूनियर नेशनल रिकार्ड के साथ गोल्ड जीता। वहीं लड़कों के वर्ग में यूपी के सौरभ चौधरी ने इस इवेंट का गोल्ड अपने नाम किया। 

महिला हॉकी में पंजाब और हरियाणा ने अपने पूल में दबदबा कायम रखते हुए सर्वोच्च स्थान हासिल किया है। हरियाणा ने छत्तीसगढ़ को 8-1 से और पंजाब ने दिल्ली को 6-1 से पराजित किया।

मनु भाकर ने क्वालीफाइंग राउंड में 387 का स्कोर कीर्तिमानी स्कोर निकाला। उन्होंने 2013 में मलायका गोयल के बनाए गए 385 के स्कोर का कीर्तिमान भंग किया। हरियाणा ने इस इवेंट के  तीनों पदक ही अपने नाम किए। उनके आठ में से कुल पांच शूटर इस  इवेंट के फाइनल में पहुंचे थे। 

फाइनल में मनु का इस कदर दबदबा रहा कि उन्होंने कुल 24 में से 12 निशाने 10 अंक या उससे अधिक केलगाए। रजत करनाल की अंजलि चौधरी ने जीता, जबकि करनाल की ही तनु रावल के हिस्से में कांस्य आया। 

पुरुषों का फाइनल बेहद रोचक रहा। यूथ ओलंपिक और जूनियर वर्ल्ड कप केलिए क्वालीफाई कर चुके यूपी बोर्ड इलाहबाद की ओर से खेल रहे सौरभ चौधरी ने फाइनल में एक समय 2.1 अंकों की बड़ी बढ़त बना रखी थी, लेकिन चंडीगढ़ केविजयवीर सिद्धू ने अचानक बड़े स्कोर कर सौरभ पर दबाव बनाया। 

23वें निशाने तक दोनों 230.1 की  बराबरी पर आ गए। 24वें व अंतिम निशाने में जहां सौरभ ने 10 का स्कोर भेदा वहीं विजयवीर 9.7 का निशाना ही लगा सके।
khelo india manu bhakar sourabh tiwary anjali chaudhary

