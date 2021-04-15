बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
TRY NOW

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   K Viswanathan father of Viswanathan Anand dies in Chennai hospital

नहीं रहे विश्वनाथन आनंद के पिता: लंबी बीमारी के बाद 92 साल की उम्र में छोड़ी दुनिया

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Published by: अंशुल तलमले Updated Thu, 15 Apr 2021 01:47 PM IST
विज्ञापन
विश्वनाथन आनंद
विश्वनाथन आनंद - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
पांच बार के विश्व चैंपियन विश्वनाथन आनंद के पिता के विश्वनाथन का बीमारी के बाद यहां गुरूवार को निधन हो गया। वह 92 वर्ष के थे। पारिवारिक सूत्रों ने बताया कि उन्होंने शहर के एक अस्पताल में आखिरी सांस ली। दक्षिण रेलवे के पूर्व महाप्रबंधक विश्वनाथन के दो बेटे और एक बेटी है।
विज्ञापन




आनंद की पत्नी अरूणा ने कहा, 'आनंद का उन्होंने काफी साथ दिया। उन्होंने आनंद की विश्व चैंपियनशिप में सारी जीत देखी, उन्होंने अपने बेटे को अच्छे संस्कार दिए और आनंद की उपलब्धियों पर उन्हें गर्व था।'

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
sports other sports national viswanathan anand विश्वनाथन आनंद
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

प्रयागराज में मतदान केंद्र पर ताला
Agra

पंचायत चुनाव: जगह-जगह हंगामा और मारपीट, प्रयागराज में मतदान केंद्र पर ताला

15 अप्रैल 2021

उप मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. दिनेश शर्मा
Lucknow

यूपी : अगले आदेश तक के लिए बोर्ड परीक्षा टली, 15 मई तक 12वीं तक के स्कूल-कॉलेज बंद

15 अप्रैल 2021

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal PC: दिल्ली में वीकेंड कर्फ्यू लागू, शुक्रवार रात से सोमवार सुबह तक रहेगी पाबंदी

15 अप्रैल 2021

धमाका में कार्तिक आर्यन
Bollywood

EXCLUSIVE: 135 करोड़ में नहीं बिकी कार्तिक की फिल्म ‘धमाका’, नेटफ्लिक्स ने बताया सौदे का असली सच

15 अप्रैल 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

खौफनाक: एक ही परिवार के 6 लोगों का कत्ल, बेटी से रेप की बात सुन भड़के पिता ने अंजाम दी वारदात

15 अप्रैल 2021

मंदिरा बेदी
Bollywood

जन्मदिन: 'शांति' बन घर-घर में मशहूर हुईं मंदिरा बेदी, तस्वीरों में देखिए कितना बदल गया लुक

15 अप्रैल 2021

साक्षी शिवानंद
Bollywood

गुमनाम सितारे: अंडरवर्ल्ड के डर से रातों-रात बॉलीवुड छोड़ गायब हो गई थी ये एक्ट्रेस

15 अप्रैल 2021

गुस्से से कुर्सी में बल्ला मारते हुए विराट
Cricket News

गुस्सैल विराट: आउट होने के बाद कोहली ने मचाई तोड़फोड़, मैच रेफरी ने लगाई फटकार

15 अप्रैल 2021

coronavirus
India News

दहशत: 24 घंटे में दो लाख के पार नए मरीज, 6 माह बाद गई इतने मरीजों की जान, लग सकता है लॉकडाउन

15 अप्रैल 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

दर्दनाक: 'एक बेड दे दो या उन्हें जान से मार दो' पिता को तड़पते देखा तो बेटे ने लगाई मार्मिक गुहार

15 अप्रैल 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X