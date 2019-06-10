संदीप व सुमित ने विश्व पैरा एथलेटिक्स ग्रां प्रि में विश्व रिकॉर्ड के साथ जीते पदक

Really happy to set a World Record in italy of 65.80m in para javelin for India and Thanks to indian government and my coach and my team gosports and my sports staff to be with me in my journey as my supporter @Media_SAI @Ra_THORe @KirenRijiju @narendramodi @DeepaAthlete pic.twitter.com/idp9IPpjE1— Sandeep chaudhary (@Sandeep_Javelin) June 8, 2019
भारतीय जूनियर महिला हॉकी टीम को मेजबान बेलारूस के खिलाफ 1-4 से शिकस्त का सामना करना पड़ा।
10 जून 2019