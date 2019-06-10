शहर चुनें

Indian para-athletes Sandeep and Suman broke two World Records in World Para Athletics Grand Prix

संदीप व सुमित ने विश्व पैरा एथलेटिक्स ग्रां प्रि में विश्व रिकॉर्ड के साथ जीते पदक

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 10 Jun 2019 06:26 AM IST
संदीप चौधरी
संदीप चौधरी - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय पैरा एथलीट संदीप चौधरी और सुमित ने इटली के ग्रोसेटो में विश्व पैरा एथलेटिक्स ग्रां प्रि में पुरुषों की एफ40-46/61-64 भाला फेंक स्पर्धा में दो विश्व रिकॉर्ड बनाए।
संदीप ने एफ44 वर्ग में 65.80 मीटर के थ्रो से विश्व रिकॉर्ड के साथ स्वर्ण पदक जीता। सुमित ने संयुक्त स्पर्धा में 60.45 मीटर के थ्रो से दूसरा स्थान प्राप्त किया और यह भी एफ64 वर्ग में विश्व रिकॉर्ड है।

सुंदर सिंह गुर्जर एफ46 में 58.99 मीटर के थ्रो से तीसरे स्थान पर रहे। सभी तीनों ने 2020 टोक्यो पैरालंपिक के लिए भी क्वालिफाई कर लिया। 

sandeep chaudhary world para athletics grand prix sumit world records indian team
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

