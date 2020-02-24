भारत 2022 में करेगा कॉमनवेल्थ शूटिंग और तीरंदाजी चैंपियनशिप की मेजबानी

India to host Commonwealth shooting and archery championships in January 2022 in Chandigarh.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 24, 2020
Medals to be considered for ranking of competing nations in 2022 Birmingham Games but tally to be published one week after closing ceremony— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 24, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.