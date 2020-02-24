शहर चुनें

भारत 2022 में करेगा कॉमनवेल्थ शूटिंग और तीरंदाजी चैंपियनशिप की मेजबानी

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 24 Feb 2020 04:23 PM IST
indian Archery Association
indian Archery Association
भारत जनवरी 2022 में कॉमनवेल्थ शूटिंग और तीरंदाजी चैंपियनशिप की मेजबानी चंडीगढ़ में करेगा। इस बात की जानकारी समाचार एजेंसी पीटीआई को मिली है।
2022 बर्मिंघम खेलों में प्रतिस्पर्धी देशों की रैंकिंग के लिए पदक पर विचार किया जाएगा, लेकिन इसे समापन समारोह के एक हफ्ते बाद प्रकाशित किया जाएगा।



बता दें कि सरकार ने मार्च 2022 में राष्ट्रमंडल निशानेबाजी चैंपियनशिप और तीरंदाजी प्रतियोगिताओं की मेजबानी करने के भारतीय ओलंपिक संघ (आईओए) के प्रस्ताव को शनिवार को 'सैद्धांतिक' तौर पर मंजूरी दे दी थी।
commonwealth shooting and archery championships

Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

