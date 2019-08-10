शहर चुनें

India beat Pakistan to reach the Under-23 Asian Volleyball Championships final

पाकिस्तान को हराकर भारत एशियाई पुरुष अंडर-23 वालीबॉल चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में 

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 10 Aug 2019 10:30 PM IST
भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान
भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
भारत ने शनिवार को पाकिस्तान को हराकर एशियाई पुरूष अंडर-23 वॉलीबाल चैम्पियनशिप के फाइनल में प्रवेश किया। भारत ने पाकिस्तान को 21-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-18 से मात दी। 
बता दें कि भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 3-1(16-25, 25-19, 25-21, 27-25) से शिकस्त देकर एशियाई पुरुष अंडर-23 वालीबॉल चैंपियनशिप के सेमीफाइनल में प्रवेश किया था। वहीं, पाकिस्तान ने कजाखस्तान को पराजित कर सेमीफाइनल में जगह बनाई थी।  

भारत की इस शानदार जीत पर खेल मंत्री किरण रिजिजु ने पूरी टीम को बधाई दी है।

under-23 asian volleyball championships india vs pakistan एशियाई पुरूष अंडर-23 वॉलीबाल चैम्पियनशिप
