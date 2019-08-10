पाकिस्तान को हराकर भारत एशियाई पुरुष अंडर-23 वालीबॉल चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में 

India's U-23 volleyball team scored a terrific victory as they came from a set behind to beat Pakistan 21-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-18 and reach the final of the Asian U-23 Volleyball Championships in Myanmar. @KirenRijiju congratulates the team on this impressive win.— Kiren Rijiju Office (@RijijuOffice) August 10, 2019
10 अगस्त 2019