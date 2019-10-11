शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Dutee Chand breaks national record again, inches closer to Olympic mark

दुती चंद ने तोड़ा अपना ही राष्ट्रीय रिकॉर्ड, 0.07 सेकंड से ओलंपिक क्वालीफाई करने से चूकीं

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 11 Oct 2019 08:16 PM IST
dutee chand
dutee chand
भारतीय महिला धावक दुती चंद को शुक्रवार को रांची में चल रहे 59वीं राष्ट्रीय ओपन एथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिप के 100 मीटर की दौड़ में राष्ट्रीय रिकॉर्ड बनाया। दुती ने 11:22 सेकंड में रेस पूरी की। 
बता दें कि ओलंपिक में क्वालीफाई करने के लिए 11.15 सेकंड का समय निर्धारित है और दुती ने 100 मीटर दौड़ के सेमीफाइनल में 11.22 सेकंड का समय निकाला और अपना ही राष्ट्रीय रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया।

ओडिशा की रहने वाली 23 साल की दुती ने हाल ही में दोहा में हुए एशियाई चैंपियनशिप में 11.26 सेकंड में 100 मीटर की दौड़ पूरी की थी।  दुती ने 11.25 सेकंड के साथ फाइनल में जत दर्ज की। वहीं इस इवेंट में तमिलनाडु की अर्चना सुसिंदरन दूसरे स्थान पर रहीं, जबकि तीसरे स्थान पर रेलवे की हिमाश्री रॉय रही।
 
 
dutee chand national open athletics championships दुती चंद
