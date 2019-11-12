शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Asian shooting championships:Dhanush Srikanth clinches three gold medals on debut

धनुष ने एशियाई निशानेबाजी चैंपियनशिप में रचा इतिहास, तीन गोल्ड मेडल जीतने वाले बने पहले भारतीय 

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 12 Nov 2019 10:12 PM IST
धनुष श्रीकांत
धनुष श्रीकांत - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
तेलंगाना के निशानेबाज धनुष श्रीकांत ने दोहा में चल रहे14वीं एशियाई निशानेबाजी चैंपियनशिप में मंगलवार को तीन स्वर्ण पदक अपने नाम किया।
विज्ञापन
16 वर्षीय धनुष ने 10 मीटर एयर राइफल पुरुष जूनियर स्पर्धा में व्यक्तिगत, मिक्स्ड जेंडर और टीम वर्ग में गोल्ड मेडल जीता। इसके साथ वह अपने पहले अंतरराष्ट्रीय मीट में ऐसा करने वाले पहले भारतीय निशानेबाज बन गए। 

धनुष ने व्यक्तिगत स्पर्धा में चीन के खिलाड़ी को 2.5 के अंतर से हराकर गोल्ड मेडल अपने नाम किया। धनुष ने फाइनल में 248.2 स्कोर के साथ  गोल्ड मेडल जीता। वहीं, टीम इवेंट में भारतीय तिकड़ी ने 1877.1 स्कोर के साथ स्वर्ण पदक हासिल किया। 

इसके अलावा मिक्स्ड जेंडर फाइनल में भारतीय जोड़ी ने चीन की जोड़ी को 16-14 से हराकर गोल्ड मेडल अपने नाम किया। 
 
बता दें कि भारत इस चैंपियनशिप में अब तक 69 पदक जीत चुका है। इस पदक में 25 गोल्ड, 22 सिल्वर और 22 ब्रॉन्ज शामिल है। 
 
SSC और गवर्नमेंट जॉब्स की तैयारी अब क्लासरूम में बिल्कुल फ्री | ज्वाइन करें अभी सफलता क्लास का फाउंडेशन कोर्स | T&C apply.
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

महाराष्ट्र की राजनीति
India News

महाराष्ट्र: शरद पवार-पटेल के बाद उद्धव ठाकरे आए सामने, राणे भी रण में कूदे

12 नवंबर 2019

Virgo
Horoscope

कन्या राशि: आज का राशिफल

12 नवंबर 2019

Bollywood

अपनी फिल्म में रंजीत को विलेन बनाना चाहती थीं ये अभिनेत्री, सुनील दत्त ने बदला था नाम

12 नवंबर 2019

Ranjeet
the kapil sharma show
Ranjeet
sunil dutt
Bollywood

अपनी फिल्म में रंजीत को विलेन बनाना चाहती थीं ये अभिनेत्री, सुनील दत्त ने बदला था नाम

12 नवंबर 2019

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
safalta

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
accident on eastern peripheral expressway
Delhi NCR

ग्रेनो हादसा: बेटियों के शव सड़क पर पड़े थे, नजदीक से गुजर गए पिता और भाई, पता भी न चला

12 नवंबर 2019

Libra
Horoscope

तुला राशिः आज का राशिफल

12 नवंबर 2019

Railway
Government Jobs

रेलवे में लगातार हो रहीं बंपर भर्तियां, अब 10वीं पास के लिए 4,103 पदों पर निकली नौकरी

12 नवंबर 2019

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
dhanush srikanth धनुष श्रीकांत asian shooting championships
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

akshay kumar
Bollywood

'सूर्यवंशी' के सेट पर 'भिड़े' अक्षय कुमार और रोहित शेट्टी, बीच-बचाव करने 'पुलिस' को आना पड़ा

12 नवंबर 2019

राष्ट्रपति शासन
Education

राष्ट्रपति शासन: वो सब कुछ जो आपके लिए जानना जरूरी है

12 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
महाराष्ट्र
India News

महाराष्ट्र में कितनी बार लगा राष्ट्रपति शासन, अलग-अलग राज्यों में हो चुका है 126 बार लागू

12 नवंबर 2019

डोडा दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा, मिनटों में खत्म हुई 16 जिंदगियां, तस्वीरें बयां कर रही दर्द

12 नवंबर 2019

शुभ-अशुभ घटनाएं
Astrology

ऐसे 10 संकेत जो बताते हैं कुछ अशुभ होने वाला है आपके साथ

12 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
accident on eastern peripheral expressway
Delhi NCR

ग्रेनो हादसा: बेटियों के शव सड़क पर पड़े थे, नजदीक से गुजर गए पिता और भाई, पता भी न चला

12 नवंबर 2019

rashifal
Predictions

13 नवंबर राशिफल: सभी राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा बुधवार का दिन, पढ़ें दैनिक राशिफल

12 नवंबर 2019

पूर्व डीजीपी डॉ. एसपी वैद की बेबाक प्रतिक्रिया
Jammu

दिल पर पत्थर रख आतंकी मसूद को पहुंचाया था एयरपोर्ट, कंधार कांड पर पढ़ें पूर्व डीजीपी वैद की जुबानी

12 नवंबर 2019

जूही
Bollywood

जूही चावला से शादी करना चाहते थे सलमान, पिता से हाथ मांगने पहुंचे तो उन्होंने...'

12 नवंबर 2019

Sarkari Naukri UPPCL Recruitment 2019 know how to apply for Personnel Officer Posts
Government Jobs

उत्तर प्रदेश बिजली विभाग में नौकरी का मौका, आवेदन के लिए बस दो दिन बाकी

12 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सौरभ वर्मा
Badminton

हांगकांग ओपनः किदांबी श्रीकांत को मिला वाकओवर, सौरभ वर्मा मुख्य ड्रॉ में

भारत के शीर्ष बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी किदाम्बी श्रीकांत ने पहले दौर में वाकओवर मिलने के बाद खेले बिना ही हांगकांग ओपन बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट के पुरुष एकल के दूसरे दौर में प्रवेश कर लिया।

12 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
kidambi srikanth lost
Badminton

साइ प्रणीत शीर्ष 10 में बनाई जगह, श्रीकांत 13वें स्थान पर खिसके

12 नवंबर 2019

फुटबॉल
Football

I-Leauge: रियल कश्मीर के मैचों की मेजबानी को तैयार श्रीनगर

12 नवंबर 2019

योगेश कथुनिया
Other Sports

विश्व पैरा एथलेटिक्स: कथुनिया ने जीता ब्रॉन्ज मेडल, दो और भारतीयों को पैरालम्पिक कोटा

12 नवंबर 2019

रोजर फेडरर
Tennis

ATP Finals: रोजर फेडरर ने बेरेटिनी पर दर्ज की जीत, ज्वेरेव से हारे राफेल नडाल

12 नवंबर 2019

कुश्ती चैंपियनशिप
Other Sports

एशियाई अंडर-15 कुश्ती के लिए 30 सदस्यीय टीम का एलान, कैडेट पदक विजेता उदित और दीपक टीम में

12 नवंबर 2019

boxing shimla
Other Sports

अंकित और अमन एशियाई युवा मुक्केबाजी चैंपियनशिप के क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंचे

12 नवंबर 2019

क्रिकेटर मंयक मिश्रा
Local Sports

सैयद मुश्ताक अली टी-20 ट्रॉफी: मयंक की हैट्रिक ने दिलाई उत्तराखंड को जीत, गोवा को 119 रनों पर समेटा

12 नवंबर 2019

अब्राहम किप्टुम
Other Sports

कीनिया के पूर्व विश्व रिकॉर्ड धारक किप्टुमहास को मिली सजा, डोपिंग मामले में लगा चार साल का प्रतिबंध

12 नवंबर 2019

inter college women hockey championship commenced at mandi himachal
Local Sports

इंटर कॉलेज महिला हॉकी चैंपियनशिप का आगाज, ये टीमें अगले दौर में पहुंचीं

12 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

महाराष्ट्र में सियासी संकट के बीच राष्ट्रपति शासन लागू, अब आगे क्या ?

महाराष्ट्र में सियासी संकट के बीच अब राष्ट्रपति शासन लागू कर दिया गया है। अब आगे क्या होगा इसका पूरा विश्लेषण देखिए इस रिपोर्ट में

12 नवंबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे 1:10

विकल्प हमने नहीं भाजपा ने खत्म किया: उद्धव ठाकरे

12 नवंबर 2019

कांग्रेस-एनसीपी 1:36

महाराष्ट्र में लगा राष्ट्रपति शासन, कांग्रेस-एनसीपी ने की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस

12 नवंबर 2019

दिग्विजय 1:24

दिग्विजय सिंह ने पीएम मोदी पर साधा निशाना, महाराष्ट्र में राष्ट्रपति शासन पर उठाए सवाल

12 नवंबर 2019

दीपक चाहर 2:11

दीपक चाहर नहीं इस भारतीय क्रिकेटर ने ली है टी-20 मुकाबले में पहली हैट्रिक

12 नवंबर 2019

Related

सैयद मुश्ताक अली टी-20 ट्रॉफी , फाइल फोटो
Local Sports

सैयद मुश्ताक अली टी-20 ट्रॉफीः उमर की धारदार गेंदबाजी भी जेएंडके को नहीं दिला पाई जीत

12 नवंबर 2019

सौरव घोषाल
Other Sports

भारत के सौरव घोषाल विश्व चैंपियनशिप के प्री-क्वार्टरफाइनल में

12 नवंबर 2019

रानी रामपाल
Hockey

'ओलिंपिक क्वॉलिफिकेशन तय करने वाला गोल करना खास अहसास'

12 नवंबर 2019

आर्यन गोवेस
Tennis

पुणे चैलेंजर: आर्यन, मनीष,अनिरुद्ध और चंद्रिल पुणे चैलेंजर के दूसरे दौर में

12 नवंबर 2019

साइना नेहवाल और पीवी सिंधु
Badminton

आज से शुरू होगा हांगकांग ओपन, सिंधु-साइना पर टिकीं होंगी करोड़ों निगाहें

12 नवंबर 2019

भारतीय खिलाड़ी
Other Sports

आखिर क्यों अंतरराष्ट्रीय ओलंपिक समिति से निलंबित हो सकता है भारत, खारिज हुई राष्ट्रीय खेल संहिता

12 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited