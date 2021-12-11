Asian Rowing Championships: अर्जुन लाल जाट और रवि ने जीता स्वर्ण पदक, परमिंदर को भी मिला रजत

2️⃣ Medals for 🇮🇳 at Asian #Rowing Championships 2021, Thailand @OLYArjun with partner #Ravi (L) won🥇 in M2X Men's Double Sculls event with timing of 06:57.883 while #ParminderSingh (R) bagged 🥈in M1X Men's Single Sculls event with timing of 07:56.307— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) December 11, 2021
Many Congratulations 👏 pic.twitter.com/XYb69R2RXL
🇮🇳 INDIA M2X - GOLD 🥇— India Rowing (IND) 🇮🇳 (@IndiaRowing) December 11, 2021
What a morning at Asian Rowing Championship'21 ! 🔥
CONGRATULATIONS to Ravi, @OLYArjun. JAI HIND ! 🇮🇳
.#asianrowingchampionship #rowingnews #gold #silver #medals #regattalife #indiarowing pic.twitter.com/AsG9eXoJg9
