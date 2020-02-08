FIH Pro League: भारत की शानदार जीत, विश्व चैंपियन बेल्जियम को 2-1 से हराया

When you're The Wall but you fly too!#IndiaKaGame #FIHProLeague #INDvBEL #HockeyInvites pic.twitter.com/cMku4MTkH7— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 8, 2020
On a chilly, wet evening in #Bhubaneswar, India's experience and astute defence helped them beat the WORLD CHAMPS at their 'Second Home'.😉#FIHProLeague 🇮🇳#INDvBEL🇧🇪 #OdishaForHockey @TheHockeyIndia @BELRedLions pic.twitter.com/wlMLgfHckf— Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) February 8, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
ईस्ट बंगाल का खराब प्रदर्शन लगातार जारी रहा और उसे शुक्रवार को यहां आईजोल एफसी से 0-1 से पराजय का सामना करना पड़ा
8 फरवरी 2020