FIH Pro League: भारत की शानदार जीत, विश्व चैंपियन बेल्जियम को 2-1 से हराया

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 08 Feb 2020 07:34 PM IST
भारत बनाम बेल्जियम
भारत बनाम बेल्जियम - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम ने शनिवार को एफआईएच प्रो लीग के मुकाबले में दुनिया की नंबर एक टीम बेल्जियम पर शानदार जीत दर्ज की। ओडिशा के कलिंगा स्टेडियम में खेले गए इस मुकाबले में भारत ने विश्व चैंपियन बेल्जियम 2-1 से हरा दिया।  
भारत की तरफ से खेल के शुरुआत में ही मनदीप सिंह दूसरे मिनट में जबकि रमणदीप सिंह ने 46वें मिनट में गोल किया। वहीं, बेल्जियम की तरफ से गौथियर बोक्कार्ड ने 33वें मिनट में गोल किया।   



Sports news

