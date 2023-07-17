Asian Games: भारतीय फुटबॉल कोच स्टीमैक ने पीएम मोदी को लिखा पत्र, एशियन गेम्स में टीम भेजने की अनुमति मांगी

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
A humble appeal and sincere request to Honourable Prime Minister Sri @narendramodi ji and Hon. Sports Minister @ianuragthakur, to kindly allow our football team to participate in the Asian games 🙏🏽We will fight for our nation’s pride and the flag! 🇮🇳
Jai Hind!#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/wxGMY4o5TN — Igor Štimac (@stimac_igor) July 17, 2023
