स्वामी विवेकानंद के इस काम से सीखें, सही-गलत का निर्णय करना
Updated Fri, 15 Dec 2017 09:17 AM IST
वर्षों पुरानी बात है। बिले नाम का एक लड़का था। उसकी खासियत यह थी कि वह खेलने के समय दिल लगाकर खेलता था और पढ़ाई करने के समय में एकाग्रचित्त होकर सिर्फ पढ़ता था। वह होशियार और साहसी भी था। अपने इसी गुण के कारण वह ऊंचे-ऊंचे पेड़ों पर चढ़ जाता था। यह सब देखकर उसके दादाजी को काफी डर लगता था। उन्हें लगता था कि कहीं बिले पेड़ पर से गिर न जाए। वह बिले को हमेशा पेड़ पर चढ़ने से मना करते थे, लेकिन वह उनकी बात नहीं सुनता और मन ही मन हंसता रहता।
एक बार उसके दोस्तों ने एक बड़े से पेड़ पर न चढ़ने की सलाह दी। उन्होंने बिले से कहा कि तुम्हारे दादाजी कह रहे थे कि इस पेड़ पर एक दानव रहता है। बिले ने अपने दोस्तों की बात नहीं मानी और पेड़ पर चढ़ गया। पेड़ पर चढ़ने के बाद उसने अपने दोस्तों से कहा, 'कहां है दानव? मैं उससे एक बार मिलना चाहूंगा।' बिले की निर्भीकता और साहस को देखकर, उसके दादाजी काफी प्रभावित हुए। यही बालक आगे चलकर स्वामी विवेकानंद के नाम से विश्व में विख्यात हुआ।
कहने का आशय यह है कि निर्भीकता, मनुष्य का ऐसा गुण है, जो बचपन से आता है। कोई बात गलत है या सही, इसका निर्णय इंसान अपने विवेक से करता है। सही-गलत की पहचान ही, उसे निर्भीक बनाती है।
