मां के साथ इलायची के खेतों में मजदूरी करते हुए की पढ़ाई, पीएचडी करने के बाद सिविल सेवा जॉइन करने का है सपना

Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan congratulated over phone, Ms. Selvamari, on becoming a high school teacher in Idukki after struggling years as daily labourer in cardamom estate to pursue studies. With MSc,MEd& 1st rank in MPhil, she now pursues PhD:PRO,KeralaRajBhavan pic.twitter.com/4vOGIPKlYd