4,999 रु. वाले Redmi 5A की सेल आज, इस ट्रिक से 100% हो सकती है बुकिंग
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Technology
›
Tip of the Day
›
Xiaomi Redmi 5A sale today, Know the trick to book the phone{"_id":"5a3212034f1c1bce408bce95","slug":"xiaomi-redmi-5a-sale-today-know-the-trick-to-book-the-phone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"4,999 \u0930\u0941. \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 Redmi 5A \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0932 \u0906\u091c, \u0907\u0938 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0947 100% \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0941\u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Tip of the Day","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","slug":"tip-of-the-day"}}
Xiaomi का सस्ता से भी सस्ता स्मार्टफोन Xiaomi Redmi 5A की आज फिर से सेल है। फोन की बिक्री आज यानी गुरुवार को दोपहर 12 बजे से Flipkart और mi.com से होगी। अगर आपको भी फोन बुकिंग करने में दिक्कत हो रही है तो चलिए आज हम आपको एक ट्रिक बताते हैं
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.