टाइम क्या हो रहा है?

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 19 Apr 2018 08:14 AM IST
सेठ (नौकर से)-  जरा देखना तो कितना टाइम हो रहा है...? 
नौकर - मुझे टाइम देखना नहीं आता...
सेठ - अच्छा कोई बात नही...
यह देखकर बताओ कि बड़ी सूई कहां है और छोटी सूई कहां है?
नौकर  - दोनों सूइयां घड़ी में हैं...
