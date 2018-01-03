बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a4cc5574f1c1b3e198b4a16","slug":"shah-rukh-daughter-suhana-khan-looking-gorgeous-in-monisha-jaising-lehenga","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"50 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u093e \u0907\u0924\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0932\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e, \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924","category":{"title":"Fashion","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928","slug":"fashion"}}
50 हजार की टी शर्ट के बाद सुहाना खान ने पहना इतना महंगा लहंगा, दंग कर देगी कीमत
लाइफ स्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 03 Jan 2018 05:48 PM IST
शाहरुख खान की बेटी सुहाना खान अक्सर लाइमलाइट में बनी रहती हैं। अक्सर सुहाना की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होती हैं। हो भी क्यों न.. सुहाना बी टाउन सेलेब्रिटीज के बच्चों में सबसे ज्यादा फेमस हैं। इन दिनों भी सुहाना की एक तस्वीर जमकर वायरल हो रही है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a4cc5574f1c1b3e198b4a16","slug":"shah-rukh-daughter-suhana-khan-looking-gorgeous-in-monisha-jaising-lehenga","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"50 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u093e \u0907\u0924\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0932\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e, \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924","category":{"title":"Fashion","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928","slug":"fashion"}}
{"_id":"5a4cc5574f1c1b3e198b4a16","slug":"shah-rukh-daughter-suhana-khan-looking-gorgeous-in-monisha-jaising-lehenga","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"50 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u093e \u0907\u0924\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0932\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e, \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924","category":{"title":"Fashion","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928","slug":"fashion"}}
{"_id":"5a4cc5574f1c1b3e198b4a16","slug":"shah-rukh-daughter-suhana-khan-looking-gorgeous-in-monisha-jaising-lehenga","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"50 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u093e \u0907\u0924\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0932\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e, \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924","category":{"title":"Fashion","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928","slug":"fashion"}}
{"_id":"5a4cc5574f1c1b3e198b4a16","slug":"shah-rukh-daughter-suhana-khan-looking-gorgeous-in-monisha-jaising-lehenga","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"50 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u093e \u0907\u0924\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0932\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e, \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924","category":{"title":"Fashion","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928","slug":"fashion"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.