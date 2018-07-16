शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Sacred Games Controversey On Rajiv Gandhi Delhi High Court Relief To Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui

नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी को हाईकोर्ट से राहत, इस डायलॉग को लेकर मचा था बवाल

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला , Updated Mon, 16 Jul 2018 03:09 PM IST
Sacred Games
1 of 4
'नेटफ्लिक्स' की वेब सीरीज 'सेक्रेड गेम्स' में पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री राजीव गांधी के खिलाफ विवादित डायलॉग बोलने के आरोपी एक्टर नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी को दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट से राहत मिली है। कोर्ट का कहना है कि डायलॉग के लिए किसी एक्टर को जिम्मेगदार ठहराना सही नहीं है।  मामले की अगली सुनवाई गुरुवार को होगी।   

अगली स्लाइड देखें
nawazuddin siddiqui sacred games controversey rajiv gandhi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

sanju
Bollywood

'संजू' ने 'हर मैदान किया फतेह', बनी साल की दुनियाभर में सबसे ज्यादा कलेक्शन करने वाली फिल्म

16 जुलाई 2018

सपना चौधरी
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी पहले और अब, देखिए कितनी ग्लैमरस और हॉट हो गई हैं, फोटोशूट का वीडियो वायरल

16 जुलाई 2018

Virat Anushka
Bollywood

मैच हारने के बाद मायूस हुए विराट, अनुष्का के साथ ट्रेन में बैठ ये कहां चल दिए?

16 जुलाई 2018

कटरीना कैफ
Bollywood

रणबीर चाहते थे 'संजू' में उनकी पत्नी बनें कटरीना कैफ, अरमानों पर यूं फिर गया था पानी

16 जुलाई 2018

सन्नी लियोन
Bollywood

बायोपिक को लेकर सनी लियोन की मुश्किलें बढ़ी, चेतावनी मिली- माफी मांगें या अंजाम को तैयार रहें

16 जुलाई 2018

sanju
Bollywood

'संजू' की सुपरफास्ट कमाई 17वें दिन भी जारी, कलेक्शन के मामले में रणबीर अब हो गए 'बागी'

16 जुलाई 2018

More in Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor
Bollywood

मीरा राजपूत की बेबी शावर पार्टी में पहुंचीं जाह्नवी, ईशान की मां ने ऐसे रखा ख्याल, देखें तस्वीरें

16 जुलाई 2018

soorma
Bollywood

वीकेंड पर दिलजीत बने बॉलीवुड के नए 'सूरमा', जबरदस्त उछाल के साथ तीसरे दिन का कलेक्शन रहा धमाकेदार

16 जुलाई 2018

katrina
Bollywood

आलिया ने कटरीना को जन्मदिन पर दिया ये खास तोहफा, क्या रणबीर को है इस बात की भनक

16 जुलाई 2018

Ishaan Khatter
Bollywood

13 साल पहले शाहिद कपूर की इस फिल्म में काम कर चुके हैं ईशान खट्टर,वायरल हो रहा है यह वीडियो

16 जुलाई 2018

प्रियंका चोपड़ा और निक जोन्स
Bollywood

चॉकलेट और फूलों से नफरत करती हैं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, निक बर्थडे पर देंगे ये तोहफा तो उछल पड़ेंगी

16 जुलाई 2018

katrina kaif

कटरीना कैफ से लेकर 'सूरमा' की कमाई तक, मनोरंजन जगत की इन 5 खबरों पर आज दिनभर रहेगी नजर

16 जुलाई 2018

अभिषेक बच्चन
Bollywood

ये हैं इन 15 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स की असली लंबाई, आखिरी वाला है अभिषेक बच्चन से भी लंबा

15 जुलाई 2018

hollywood
Bollywood

हॉलीवुड फिल्मों में काम कर चुके हैं ये 14 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स, आखिरी वाले का था सबसे खतरनाक रोल

15 जुलाई 2018

करीना
Bollywood

9 साल बाद बनेगी अक्षय कुमार और करीना कपूर की जोड़ी, दिलजीत-कियारा भी आएंगे नजर

16 जुलाई 2018

फिल्म 2.0 पोस्टर
Bollywood

यह है देश की सबसे महंगी फिल्म, 29 नवंबर को रिलीज होते ही हिल जाएगा पूरा बॉलीवुड

15 जुलाई 2018

Bollywood
Bollywood

देश के पॉपुलर कॉलेजों में हुई इन 15 फिल्मों की शूटिंग, ये 2 शहर हैं टॉप पर

15 जुलाई 2018

Adult Star
Bollywood

बिना मेकअप ऐसी दिखती हैं ये 40 एडल्ट एक्ट्रेस, देखने तक को मन नहीं करेगा

15 जुलाई 2018

Bollywood
Bollywood

गलती से भी मत देखने देना बच्चों को ये 5 बॉलीवुड फिल्म, अगर एक भी देख ली तो हो जाएगा करियर बर्बाद

14 जुलाई 2018

मधु
Bollywood

अजय देवगन की इस एक्ट्रेस को बेचना पड़ा था अपना घर, फिल्में नहीं मिलने पर अब कर रहीं ये काम

15 जुलाई 2018

twinkle khanna funny post for akshay kumar
Bollywood

अक्षय से परेशान ट्विंकल ने सोशल मीडिया पर की शिकायत, कहा- 'काश मुझे भी...'

15 जुलाई 2018

Khushi
Bollywood

ये हैं 21 सबसे खूबसूरत पंजाबी एक्ट्रेस, बस एक बार आखिरी वाली को जरूर देख लेना

12 जुलाई 2018

Sacred Games
Sacred Games
Rahul Gandhi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui
नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दिकी

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.