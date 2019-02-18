बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस ने पुलवामा हमले पर जाहिर किए जज्बात, लेकिन पाक के खिलाफ नहीं बोली एक शब्द
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 18 Feb 2019 07:44 PM IST
'सनम तेरी कसम' से बॉलीवुड में कदम रखने वाली पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस मावरा होकेन ने पुलवामा हमले पर अपनी राय जाहिर की है। हालांकि ऐसा उन्होंने एक यूजर के सवाल के जवाब में किया।
