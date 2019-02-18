शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Mawra hocane on pulwama attack but did not say anything against pakistan

इस पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस ने पुलवामा हमले पर जाहिर किए जज्बात, लेकिन पाक के खिलाफ नहीं बोली एक शब्द

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 18 Feb 2019 07:44 PM IST
Mawra hocane on pulwama attack but did not say anything against pakistan
1 of 4
'सनम तेरी कसम' से बॉलीवुड में कदम रखने वाली पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस मावरा होकेन ने पुलवामा हमले पर अपनी राय जाहिर की है। हालांकि ऐसा उन्होंने एक यूजर के सवाल के जवाब में किया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
mawra hocane pulwama attack मावरा होकेन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

pakistani celebs
Bollywood

भारत से इन पाकिस्तानी कलाकारों ने खूब बटोरी दौलत और शोहरत, अब बॉलीवुड में इनकी 'NO ENTRY'

18 फरवरी 2019

Mallika Dua
Bollywood

पुलवामा हमले पर मल्लिका दुआ ने कही बेहूदा बात, यूजर्स बोले- 'घर का कोई शहीद होता तो जश्न न मनाती'

18 फरवरी 2019

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
navjot singh siddhu
Bollywood

कपिल शर्मा शो से बाहर होने की खबरों को सिद्धू ने नकारा, सामने आकर बताई पूरी सच्चाई

18 फरवरी 2019

sajid nadiadwala
Bollywood

साजिद से शादी करने के लिए दिव्या भारती ने बदला था धर्म, मौत के चंद घंटों पहले क्या हुआ था उनके साथ

18 फरवरी 2019

mallika dua
Bollywood

पुलवामा हमले पर बोलीं मल्लिका दुआ, जो फेसबुक पर लिख रहे हैं कि जंग छेड़ेंगे, उनकी औकात ही क्या है

18 फरवरी 2019

salman khan katrina kaif
Bollywood

कटरीना से फैन ने की रिक्वेस्ट, प्लीज सलमान से शादी कर लें आप तो अभिनेत्री ने दिया ऐसा जवाब

18 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

akshay kumar
Bollywood

पुलवामा हमले से खौला अक्षय कुमार का खून, आतंकियों को ध्वस्त करने के लिए रचा मास्टर स्ट्रोक

18 फरवरी 2019

anushka sharma
Bollywood

देखिए विराट की पत्नी के 'बचपन' की अनदेखी तस्वीरें, छोटी उम्र में कितनी क्यूट दिखती थीं अनुष्का

18 फरवरी 2019

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
विज्ञापन
shabana azmi
Bollywood

शबाना आजमी-जावेद अख्तर ने कार्यक्रम किया रद्द तो बौखला उठा पाकिस्तान, बोला- 'वे हद पार कर रहे...'

18 फरवरी 2019

Akshay Kumar
Bollywood

पुलवामा के शहीदों के परिवारों को 5 करोड़ देंगे अक्षय कुमार, अंबानी सहित इन सेलेब्स ने भी दिया डोनेशन

18 फरवरी 2019

prabhas and anushka
Bollywood

'बाहुबली' छोड़ इस एक्टर के साथ नजर आएंगी देवसेना, लुक में किया बदलाव पहचानना मुश्किल

18 फरवरी 2019

katrina kaif
Bollywood

'ठग्स ऑफ हिंदोस्तान' के फ्लॉप होने पर कटरीना ने अब कही ऐसी बात, हैरान हो जाएंगे मेकर्स

18 फरवरी 2019

नीति मोहन
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड सिंगर नीति मोहन की शादी में इस वजह से नहीं जा पाए थे पिता, अब रिसेप्शन भी कैंसिल

18 फरवरी 2019

nawazuddin
Bollywood

रोमांटिक किरदार निभाना चाहते हैं नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी, इस वजह से सोनाक्षी कबूल सकती हैं ऑफर

18 फरवरी 2019

Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor
Bollywood

खिलजी' हो या 'गली ब्वॉय', रणबीर कपूर ने छोड़ीं 5 ऐसी फिल्में, जिनसे सुपरस्टार बन गए रणवीर सिंह

18 फरवरी 2019

अनन्या पांडे
Bollywood

कार्तिक के साथ रिश्ते को लेकर अनन्या पांडे का खुलासा, सुनकर सारा हो सकती हैं नाराज

18 फरवरी 2019

karishma kapoor
Bollywood

90 के दशक की सुपरस्टार करिश्मा को फिल्मों में नहीं मिल रहा काम, 7 साल बाद बोल्ड प्रोजेक्ट से वापसी

18 फरवरी 2019

परेश रावल
Bollywood

पुलवामा हमले पर आया परेश रावल का बड़ा बयान, बोले- 'उन्हें अपनी मौत मरने दो और...'

18 फरवरी 2019

sonam kapoor, sridevi
Bollywood

बचपन में श्रीदेवी के साथ सोनम कपूर इस तरह करती थीं शरारतें, बोलीं- 'हम उनके बेडरूम में...'

18 फरवरी 2019

shamita shetty
Bollywood

सेल्फी लेने पर फैंस के साथ बुरी तरह पेश आईं शमिता शेट्टी, किया ऐसा बर्ताव

18 फरवरी 2019

Virtual Cricket Shows
Bollywood

एंटरटेनमेंट की नई तकनीक वर्चुअल रिएल्टी का बड़ा धमाका, इन दिग्गज क्रिकेटर्स को लेकर बना पहला शो

18 फरवरी 2019

bollywood
Bollywood

प्राइवेट फोटो लीक होने से टूट गई थीं ये 5 एक्ट्रेस, इन 2 बहनों को भी नहीं बख्शा

17 फरवरी 2019

mawra
mawra
Mawra Hocane
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.