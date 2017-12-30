Download App
Janhvi Kapoor with Ishaan Khatter reach to Shahid Kapoor home for dinner
जाह्नवी के साथ ईशान रात को पहुंचे भाई शाहिद के घर, जानिए क्या है माजरा

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 30 Dec 2017 05:27 PM IST
जाह्नवी कपूर इस साल सोशल मीडिया पर छाई रहीं। वह 2018 में करण जौहर की फिल्म 'धड़क' में डेब्यू करने जा रही हैं। फिल्म में कास्टिंग के बाद से ही वह खबरों में बनी हुई हैं। शुक्रवार को जाह्नवी, ईशान खट्टर के साथ शाहिद कपूर के घर डिनर के लिए पहुंची। 
shahid kapoor janhvi kapoor karan johar

