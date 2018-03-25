शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Baahubali actress nora fatehi belly dance video goes viral

'बाहुबली' की इस हीरोइन का बैली डांस हुआ वायरल, बिना प्रैक्टिस के ही मचाया तहलका

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 25 Mar 2018 04:08 PM IST
nora
1 of 4
टीवी रियालिटी शो बिग बॉस 9 की कंटेस्टेंट नोरा फतेही एक बेहतरीन बैली डांसर हैं। अपनी अंदाओं से सबको दीवाना बनाने वाली मॉडल और एक्ट्रेस नोरा फतेही अपने डांस और लव लाइफ को लेकर काफी सुर्खियों में रहती हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
baahubali nora fatehi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

baaghi 2
Bollywood

दिशा पाटनी और टाइगर श्रॉफ के बीच आई दरार, इस वजह से सबके सामने लड़ पड़े दोनों

25 मार्च 2018

आकाश अंबानी
Bollywood

बेटे की सगाई में मुकेश अंबानी ने बहू को खिलाया केक, देश के सबसे अमीर खानदान से जुड़ा है रिश्ता

25 मार्च 2018

salman khan
Bollywood

शाहरुख नहीं इस सुपरस्टार को सोशल मीडिया पर फॉलो करते हैं सलमान, असल जिंदगी में है कुछ ऐसा रिश्ता

25 मार्च 2018

अक्षय कुमार
Bollywood

'अपनी फिल्म के लिए अक्षय कुमार से भी बड़ा स्टार साइन करूंगा'

25 मार्च 2018

Salman khan katrina kaif shares Coffee love watch video here
Bollywood

सलमान-कटरीना के बीच प्यार का सबूत है ये वीडियो, देखकर यूलिया वंतूर को आ सकता है गुस्सा

25 मार्च 2018

Film Raid
Bollywood

100 करोड़ क्लब में पहुंचने से पहले 'रेड' के डायरेक्टर का अपने हीरो पर बड़ा बयान, अजय देवगन सुन लें

25 मार्च 2018

More in Bollywood

Sunny
Bollywood

स्टार्स की गंदी आदत, इस एक्ट्रेस को है खुले में नहाना पंसद तो हर 15 मिनट में सनी करती हैं ये काम

24 मार्च 2018

Tiger Shroff
Bollywood

आमिर-सलमान को टक्कर देने आ रहा ये नया लड़का, फिल्म रिलीज से 5 दिन पहले ही बिकीं टिकटें

25 मार्च 2018

अक्षय कुमार
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के सबसे बड़े सुपरस्टार ने अपनी पत्नी को ऑटो रिक्शा में घुमाया, जानें क्या है वजह

25 मार्च 2018

hema malini special post for her daughter esha deol who represent goddess sita in a show
Bollywood

नानी बनने के बाद हेमा मालिनी ने बेटी के लिए किया स्पेशल पोस्ट, देवी के रूप में देखकर हुईं भावुक

25 मार्च 2018

Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood

इन 12 एक्टर्स की शक्ल देखकर काम देने से कर देते थे मना, आज हैं सभी सुपरस्टार

24 मार्च 2018

manikarnika
Bollywood

'मणिकर्णिका' के सेट से कंगना रनौत की ये तस्वीर हो रही वायरल, देखकर कहेंगे 'वाह क्या बात है'

25 मार्च 2018

salman arijit
Bollywood

एक बार फिर सलमान खान और अरिजीत सिंह आमने-सामने, क्या दोनों के बीच फिर से हुआ कुछ?

25 मार्च 2018

Rani Mukerji
Bollywood

ताबड़तोड़ कमाई के साथ रानी मुखर्जी की बॉलीवुड में वापसी, दूसरे दिन के कलेक्शन में जबरदस्त उछाल

25 मार्च 2018

अबराम और शाहरुख
Bollywood

अबराम के नखरों से परेशान हुए शाहरुख खान, इस तरह मनाया कि हो गए खुश

25 मार्च 2018

Pushpa Joshi
Bollywood

85 की उम्र में 'अम्मा' ने बॉलीवुड में की धमाकेदार एंट्री, 'रेड' में इलियाना को दे रहीं कड़ी टक्कर

25 मार्च 2018

ओमेर्टा
Bollywood

एशिया के सबसे पुराने फिल्म फेस्टिवल में चमके राजकुमार राव, दमदार एक्टिंग की सभी ने की तारीफ

25 मार्च 2018

Brahmastra
Bollywood

चोट के बावजूद नहीं रुकीं आलिया भट्ट, तेजी से पूरी कर रहीं 'ब्रह्मास्त्र'

25 मार्च 2018

Jacqueline Fernandez
Bollywood

जैकलीन के लिए मेकर्स ने बदला 'रेस 3' का पूरा क्लाइमेक्स, आंख में लग गई थी चोट

25 मार्च 2018

अनिल कपूर
Bollywood

जब बॉलीवुड के दबंग स्टार सलमान ने बताया कौन है उनका 'बॉस', तो सभी रह गए हैरान

25 मार्च 2018

Madhubala
Bollywood

इन मुस्लिम हीरोइनों ने बनाया हिंदू एक्टर को अपना जीवनसाथी, इस एक्टर ने की थी चार शादी

24 मार्च 2018

Ajay Devgn
Bollywood

बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 'रेड' मारने के बाद एक और कॉमेडी फिल्म की तैयारी में अजय देवगन

25 मार्च 2018

nora
nora
nora
nora fatehi

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.