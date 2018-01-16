बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5dec6c4f1c1b8e268b4adb","slug":"strange-tradition-of-throwing-flag-in-this-country","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091d\u0902\u0921\u093e \u0909\u091b\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c \u092a\u0930\u092e\u094d\u092a\u0930\u093e, \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091c\u093e\u090f \u0916\u093f\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
यहां झंडा उछालने की अजीब परम्परा, गुस्सा होने की बजाए खिल जाते हैं चेहरे
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 06:10 PM IST
दिल्ली में कनॉट प्लेस में लगा झंडा सैलानियों और अपने ही देश के, मगर अन्य राज्यों से आए लोगों के आकर्षण का केंद्र सदा ही रहा है। कभी आप टहलते हुए निकलें, तो कई सारे लोगों को उसकी तस्वीर लेते देखेंगे। ऐसा ही आकर्षण का केंद्र है फ्लोरेंस के टसकनी में ऐतिहासिक परिधान त्योहार।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a5dec6c4f1c1b8e268b4adb","slug":"strange-tradition-of-throwing-flag-in-this-country","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091d\u0902\u0921\u093e \u0909\u091b\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c \u092a\u0930\u092e\u094d\u092a\u0930\u093e, \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091c\u093e\u090f \u0916\u093f\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a5dec6c4f1c1b8e268b4adb","slug":"strange-tradition-of-throwing-flag-in-this-country","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091d\u0902\u0921\u093e \u0909\u091b\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c \u092a\u0930\u092e\u094d\u092a\u0930\u093e, \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091c\u093e\u090f \u0916\u093f\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a5dec6c4f1c1b8e268b4adb","slug":"strange-tradition-of-throwing-flag-in-this-country","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091d\u0902\u0921\u093e \u0909\u091b\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c \u092a\u0930\u092e\u094d\u092a\u0930\u093e, \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091c\u093e\u090f \u0916\u093f\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a5dec6c4f1c1b8e268b4adb","slug":"strange-tradition-of-throwing-flag-in-this-country","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091d\u0902\u0921\u093e \u0909\u091b\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c \u092a\u0930\u092e\u094d\u092a\u0930\u093e, \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091c\u093e\u090f \u0916\u093f\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.