{"_id":"5b2356594f1c1b694d8b68cc","slug":"have-you-ever-seen-watermelon-museum","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"कौड़ी के भाव बिकने वाली इस चीज को म्यूजियम में देखने आते हैं लाखों लोग, इमारत भी गजब की","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"ऐसा भी होता है","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
कौड़ी के भाव बिकने वाली इस चीज को म्यूजियम में देखने आते हैं लाखों लोग, इमारत भी गजब की
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 15 Jun 2018 05:58 PM IST
इन दिनों तुम तरबूज तो खा ही रहे होगे। क्या आपको पता है कि बीजिंग के देशिंग जिले में लोग तरबूज खाते ही नहीं, बल्कि उसे संग्रहालय में सजाते भी हैं। जी हां, अगर यकीन नहीं तो यहां देख लें।
