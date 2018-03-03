शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Bizarre News ›   Weird Stories ›   Three hundred couples hold gun in hand and get married

गन थाम कर 300 जोड़ों ने रचाई अनोखी शादी, कही ये बड़ी बात

बिजार डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 03 Mar 2018 01:12 PM IST
Three hundred couples hold gun in hand and get married
1 of 4
अनोखे विवाह समारोह तो आपने बहुत देखे होंगे। लेकिन ऐसे विवाह समारोह नहीं देखा होगा। देखिए 300 जोड़ों का अनोखा सामूहिक विवाह समारोह। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
america washington mass marriages

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Do You know this secret of the moon
Science Wonders

चंद्रमा का यह रहस्य नहीं जानते होंगे आप, सच जानकर चौंक जाएंगे

3 मार्च 2018

This sixty six year old man has amazing body See these pictures
Weird Stories

66 साल का ये शख्स शर्टलेस हो जाए तो सलमान खान भी फेल, इनकी बॉडी के दीवाने हैं नौजवान

3 मार्च 2018

Person who has two wives government ready to give reward here
Weird Stories

यहां एक बीवी रखने पर होता है नुकसान, दो पत्नियां होने पर सरकार खुद देती है बड़ा इनाम

3 मार्च 2018

Know about viral video of sridevi rebirth
Weird Stories

जानें श्रीदेवी के पुनर्जन्म का दावा करने वाले वीडियो का वायरल सच

2 मार्च 2018

Know how to make mosquito trap at home
Weird Stories

कोल्डड्रिंक की बोतल न जाने दें खराब, ये है मच्छर मारने का असली जुगाड़

28 फरवरी 2018

More in Weird Stories

Know the truth about sridevi deadbody viral photo and video
Weird Stories

जानें श्रीदेवी की डेडबॉडी के नाम पर वायरल हो रही तस्वीर का सच

2 मार्च 2018

Poisonous Snake found in baby tiffin at Sydney
Weird Stories

बच्चे के टिफिन में कुंडली मारे बैठी थी मौत, खोलते ही हुआ ये...

28 फरवरी 2018

Man Throwing note during heart attack to attract people
Weird Stories

मौत सिर पर देख शख्स पागलों जैसे लगा नोट लुटाने, देखकर दंग रह गए लोग

2 मार्च 2018

Know about weird laws around the world
Weird Stories

रात 10 बजे के बाद यहां टॉयलेट फ्लश करना कानूनन अपराध, इन 20 नियमों पर नहीं होगा विश्वास

2 मार्च 2018

this russian stylist use axe instead of scissor to make cool haircuts
Weird Stories

इस ब्यूटी पार्लर में महिलाओं के साथ होता है ऐसा हाल देखकर उड़ जाएंगे आपके भी होश, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

2 मार्च 2018

These three Bad Habits Actually Prove to High Intelligence
Weird Stories

बुद्धिमान लोगों में होती हैं ये 3 बुरी आदतें, आप में भी है क्या..?

28 फरवरी 2018

Dehradun three brides at one home set the example for others
Weird Stories

अनोखी शादी: यहां दूल्हे नहीं दुल्हनें लेकर आती हैं बारात, जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

2 मार्च 2018

Keep your clothes in fridge instead of washing and see the magic
Weird Stories

गजब की टिप: धोने की बजाय फ्रिज में रखें कपड़े, अपनाकर देखें ये तरकीब

28 फरवरी 2018

Woman With PCOS, After 14 Years Of Shaving Decided To Maintain Her Facial Hair
Weird Stories

24 साल की लड़की को है अपनी दाढ़ी से प्यार, बड़ी दिलचस्प है इसकी कहानी

28 फरवरी 2018

To Take Care Of Paralized Husband Wife Divorced Him And Marries His Friend
Weird Stories

लकवाग्रस्त पति की सेवा के लिए दिया तलाक, बेस्टफ्रेंड से की शादी, फिर जो किया उस पर यकीन ना होगा

27 फरवरी 2018

know about these six countries here sun never sets
Weird Stories

इन 6 देश में कभी नहीं होती रात, बड़ी रोचक है इनकी कहानी

27 फरवरी 2018

Woman shocked to find her home as huge cannabis farm
Weird Stories

छुट्टियां मनाने विदेश गई थी ये औरत, वापस लौटी तो घर को देख उड़े होश

28 फरवरी 2018

Parents install hidden camera at home, what they found is shocking
Weird Stories

मां-बाप ने घर में चोरी छिपे लगाया गए कैमरा, जो नजारा कैद हुआ वो दिल दहला देगा

28 फरवरी 2018

Groom hired on rent in Vietnam for wedding
Weird Stories

सिर्फ बैंड-बाजा ही नहीं यहां दूल्हे और बाराती भी मिलते हैं किराए पर, नहीं जानते होंगे यह बात

2 मार्च 2018

Evil son slashes his dad’s throat, then uses glue in bizarre attempt to stop bleeding
Weird Stories

म्यूजिक सिस्टम ऑन कर सिरफिरे बेटे ने पहले पिता का गला काटा, फिर फेवीक्विक से जोड़ने की कोशिश

28 फरवरी 2018

Optical Illusion Photo Leaves Social Media Confused About Legs This Model Marisol Villanueva Has
Weird Stories

क्या आप जानते हैं इस लड़की के कितने पांव हैं? बूझो तो जानें

27 फरवरी 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.