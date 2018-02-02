अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Bizarre News ›   Weird Stories ›   Man sues elite dating service after being spending $88k per date

ऑनलाइन प्यार खोजने के लिए इस शख्स ने खर्च किए 2 करोड़ 73 लाख रुपए

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 08:14 PM IST
Man sues elite dating service after being spending $88k per date
1 of 4
आजकल लोग रिएलटी से ज्यादा वर्चुअल डेटिंग में ज्यादा दिलचस्पी लेने लगे हैं। शायद यही वजह है कि बाजार में तेजी से सोशल वेबसाइट्स और एप्स बढ़ रहीं हैं। डेटिंग एप के जरिये लोग अनजान लोगों से बातें किया करते हैं, उनको जानते हैं और दोनों को एक दूसरे में इंटरस्ट आता है तो मिलते मिलाते हैं। दुनियाभर में डेटिंग ऐप्स का चलन काफी जोर-शोर से बढ़ रहा है। यह एप्स मुफ्त व पेड़ दो वर्जन में उपलब्ध है। हाल ही में एक शख्स ने डेटिंग सर्विस देने वाली एक साइट पर लड़की न मिलने पर मुकदमा दायर किया है। अगली स्लाइड में जानें क्या है पूरा माजरा...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
dating app

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Five most mysterious websites of the world
Weird Stories

ये हैं दुनिया की 5 रहस्यमयी वेबसाइट, इन्हें भूलकर भी न खोलें

2 फरवरी 2018

Thailand man running away from showroom just because of he looks like a beggar
Weird Stories

भिखारी समझ कर भगा रहे थे शोरूम वाले, वायरल खबर का सच जानकर रह जाएंगे दंग

2 फरवरी 2018

After budget 2018 Check out these hilarious Twitter reactions
Weird Stories

बजट सुनकर बेहोश हुआ आदमी, ये तस्वीरें देखकर पेट पकड़ लेंगे आप

2 फरवरी 2018

Find the mysterious world just because of A donkey
Weird Stories

एक गधे के कारण मिली सालों पुरानी एक रहस्यमयी दुनिया, हैरान रह जाएंगे जानकर

2 फरवरी 2018

Mystery of the funeral procession of eunuch
Weird Stories

सिर्फ रात को ही क्यों निकाली जाती है किन्नरों की शव यात्रा, रहस्य जानकर दंग रह जाएंगे 

1 फरवरी 2018

Five Weird Experiment of indian people
Weird Stories

दुनियाभर में मशहूर हैं भारतीय लोगों के ऐसे जुगाड़, देखकर आप भी रह जाएंगे दंग

2 फरवरी 2018

More in Weird Stories

unique photoshoot of world tallest man and shortest women see pics
Weird Stories

दुनिया का सबसे लंबा शख्स और विश्व की सबसे छोटी महिला का अनोखा फोटोशूट

29 जनवरी 2018

this time traveller claims to have travelled to the year 6000
Weird Stories

इस शख्स का दावा- सन् 6000 में जाकर लौटकर आया है, भविष्य के खोले कई राज...

30 जनवरी 2018

people thought this forgotten train in Belgium orient express is junkyard
Weird Stories

इस आलीशान चीज को लोग समझ रहे थे कबाड़, सामने आई सच्चाई तो रह गए दंग...

1 फरवरी 2018

Do you know these interesting facts about Budget
Weird Stories

कहीं शराब पीकर तो कहीं हलवा खाकर पेश किया जाता है बजट, वाकिफ नहीं होंगे आप

1 फरवरी 2018

video being viral of baby girl who dance like sapna chaudhary
Weird Stories

5 साल की बच्ची के डांस के सामने सपना चौधरी फेल, फेसबुक पर गदर मचा रहा VIDEO

1 फरवरी 2018

See these funny photos of Weird inventions will make you laugh
Weird Stories

देखें ये मजेदार आविष्कार, हंसा-हंसाकर कर देंगे लोटपोट

31 जनवरी 2018

Couple get married in toilet at Chhattisgarh
Weird Stories

टॉयलेट में हुई अजीबोगरीब शादी, देखने वालों की लग गई भीड़ और फिर...

2 फरवरी 2018

A New born baby style pose proves Swag
Weird Stories

पैदा होते ही डॉक्टरों को ऑर्डर देने लगा बच्चा, जानिए वायरल खबर का असली सच

31 जनवरी 2018

This is the world first floating tent in Ohio Spend a night here
Weird Stories

जमीन पर ही नहीं अब पानी में भी लें तंबू का मजा, फैमिली पार्टी के लिए होगा सबसे बेस्ट

2 फरवरी 2018

this new born baby swag will definitely surprise you
Weird Stories

पैदा होते ही बच्चे ने दिखाया स्वैग, हैरान रह गए डॉक्टर, वायरल हुआ वीडियो

29 जनवरी 2018

for cracked egg woman calls ambulance service
Weird Stories

फ्रिज में रखे अंडे ने मचाया भौकाल, मालकिन ने कर डाली एंबूलेंस में कॉल

30 जनवरी 2018

Picture being viral of sikh billionaire ruben singh with seven rolls royces
Weird Stories

दिल में घर कर गया पगड़ी का मजाक, सिख ने खरीद ली 7 रॉल्स रॉयस कार

27 जनवरी 2018

Surely you may not know these food facts
Weird Stories

अम्मा भी नहीं जानती होगी खाने से जुड़े ये 10 गहरे राज, जानकर दांतों तले उंगली दबा लेंगे आप

31 जनवरी 2018

tamilnadu two girls escape after falling under truck incident capture in CCTV
Weird Stories

VIDEO: तेज ट्रक के नीचे आ गई दो लड़कियां, फिर हुआ चमत्कार

30 जनवरी 2018

New Jersey couple get married in courthouse toilet
Weird Stories

दूल्हे की मां को डॉक्टर दे रहे थे ऑक्सीजन तो दुल्हन ने भरी हामी और टॉयलेट में रचा ली शादी

30 जनवरी 2018

Photos being viral of this beautiful sheer or eunuch
Weird Stories

ये है दुनिया की सबसे खूबसूरत किन्नर, इसके आगे बॉलीवुड की हसीनाएं भी पड़ी फीकी

27 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.