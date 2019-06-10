TVS Jupiter ZX हुआ लांच, नए फीचर्स के साथ पहले से हुआ बेहतर

{"_id":"5cfde162bdec220788129040","slug":"tvs-jupiter-zx-launched-in-india-with-new-features","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"TVS Jupiter ZX \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0932\u093e\u0902\u091a, \u0928\u090f \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0924\u0930","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
TVS Jupiter ZX
- फोटो : TVS
{"_id":"5cfde162bdec220788129040","slug":"tvs-jupiter-zx-launched-in-india-with-new-features","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"TVS Jupiter ZX \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0932\u093e\u0902\u091a, \u0928\u090f \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0924\u0930","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
TVS Jupiter
- फोटो : Google