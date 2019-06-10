शहर चुनें

TVS Jupiter ZX हुआ लांच, नए फीचर्स के साथ पहले से हुआ बेहतर

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 10 Jun 2019 10:21 AM IST
TVS Jupiter ZX
1 of 3
TVS Jupiter ZX - फोटो : TVS
TVS Motor ने अपने सबसे लोकप्रिय स्कूटर Jupiter ZX को अब नए अंदाज में पेश किया है। कंपनी ने इसे ड्रम और डिस्क ब्रेक में उतारा है, आप अपनी जरूरत के हिसाब से स्कूटर का चुनाव कर सकते हैं। कीमत की बात करें तो इसकें ड्रम ब्रेक वर्जन की कीमत 56,093 और डिस्क ब्रेक वाले मॉडल की कीमत 58,645 रुपये है।
 
TVS Jupiter ZX
TVS Jupiter ZX - फोटो : TVS
TVS Jupiter
TVS Jupiter - फोटो : Google
TVS Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
