Hindi News ›   City & states ›   Telangana assembly elections: Asduddin owaisi hits out at congress TDP

ओवैसी का कांग्रेस-टीडीपी गठबंधन पर हमला, कहा- यह महाकुटुंबी नहीं, ईस्ट इंडिया कंपनी है

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 05 Nov 2018 02:48 PM IST
असदुद्दीन ओवैसी
असदुद्दीन ओवैसी
ख़बर सुनें
तेलंगाना विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर गहमागहमी के बीच बयानबाजियों का दौर जारी है। एमआईएम प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने कांग्रेस-टीडीपी गठबंधन को लेकर दोनों पार्टियों पर जबरदस्त हमला बोला है।
ओवैसी ने इसकी तुलना ईस्ट इंडिया कंपनी से की है।   

ओवैसी ने कहा- यह (कांग्रेस-टीडीपी और अन्य का गठबंधन) महाकुटुंबी नहीं है, यह ईस्ट इंडिया कंपनी है। मैं आपको बताता हूं ऐसा क्यों है। तेलंगाना का गठन हुआ था। क्या अब तेलंगाना के भविष्य का फैसला चंद्रबाबू नायडू विजयवाडा़ में बैठकर करेंगे? या फिर नागपुर की आरएसएस करेगी?  दिल्ली में बैठी कांग्रेस करेगी।  


तेलंगाना में 7 दिसंबर को मतदान होगा। राज्य के गठन के बाद पहली सरकार टीआरएस की बनी और चंद्रशेखर राव ने बतौर सीएण प्रदेश की कमान संभाली। तेलंगाना में टीआरएस और टीडीपी के बीच कड़ा मुकाबला है। भाजपा और कांग्रेस भी मुकाबले में हैं। इसके अलावा कई इलाकों में एमआईएम का भी दबदबा है। 

 

telangana assembly elections asduddin owaisi congress and tdp telangana assembly election 2018 telangana election 2018 telangana chunav 2018 telangana vidhan sabha chunav 2018 telangana election news 2018 telangana election updates election



Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.



