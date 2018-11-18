शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   City & states ›   Telangana assembly election: BJP releases fifth list of 19 candidates

तेलंगाना चुनाव: भाजपा ने जारी की पांचवीं सूची, 19 उम्मीदवारों के नाम  

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 18 Nov 2018 04:46 PM IST
BJP
BJP
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
तेलंगाना विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने उम्मीदवारों की आज एक और सूची जारी की। भाजपा की पांचवीं सूची में 19 उम्मीदवारों के नाम हैं। तेलंगाना में 7 दिसंबर को मतदान होना है।
विज्ञापन
उम्मीदवारों की सूची यहां देखें- 




2 नवंबर को भाजपा ने 28 उम्मीदवारों की पहली सूची जारी की थी। तेलंगाना में कुल 119 विधानसभा सीटें हैं। जिसमें 19 सीटें एससी के लिए आरक्षित हैं और एसटी के लिए 12 सीटें आरक्षित हैं।  
 
यहां राजस्थान के साथ ही सात दिसंबर को मतदान होगा। पांच राज्यों में 12 दिसंबर को मतगणना होगी और चुनाव नतीजे आएंगे। मुख्य मुकाबला चंद्रशेखर राव की पार्टी टीआरएस और कांग्रेस गठबंधन के बीच है। 



 

Recommended

Bollywood

PHOTO:मांग में सिंदूर, मंगलसूत्र और चूड़ा पहने मुंबई पहुंचीं दीपिका, भीड़ में फंसी तो रणवीर ने संभाला

18 नवंबर 2018

deepika padukone ranveer singh
deepika padukone ranveer singh
deepika padukone ranveer singh
deepika padukone ranveer singh
Bollywood

PHOTO:मांग में सिंदूर, मंगलसूत्र और चूड़ा पहने मुंबई पहुंचीं दीपिका, भीड़ में फंसी तो रणवीर ने संभाला

18 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

जिसके लाखों दीवाने, वो सपना चौधरी निकली किसी और की दीवानी, खुद किया बड़ा खुलासा

18 नवंबर 2018

सपना चौधरी
sapna choudhary
sapna choudhary
sapna choudhary
Bollywood

जिसके लाखों दीवाने, वो सपना चौधरी निकली किसी और की दीवानी, खुद किया बड़ा खुलासा

18 नवंबर 2018

Aries
Horoscope

मेष राशि: आपका आज का दिन

18 नवंबर 2018

बम ब्लास्ट
Chandigarh

अमृतसर: निरंकारी भवन पर आतंकी हमला, 3 लोगों की मौत, कैप्टन बोले- घटना बेहद शर्मनाक है

18 नवंबर 2018

देवकीनंदन ठाकुर
Kanpur

'सरकार' 'सवर्ण' और 'राम मंदिर' पर देवकीनंदन ठाकुर का अबतक का सबसे बड़ा बयान, निशाने पर नेता

18 नवंबर 2018

Datsun Redi-go
Auto News

मात्र 2.5 लाख रुपए में खरीद सकते हैं यह बेहतरीन कार

18 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
telangana assembly election 2018 telangana election 2018 telangana chunav 2018 telangana vidhan sabha chunav 2018 telangana election news 2018 telangana election results 2014 constituency wise election telangana assembly elections
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Research says ravana body still present in a cave in srilanka
Weird Stories

क्या आज भी इस गुफा में मौजूद है रावण का शव, 10 हजार साल बाद सामने आई सच्चाई

18 नवंबर 2018

पेट्रोल कीमत
India News

61 पैसे में यहां मिलता है एक लीटर पेट्रोल, जानें इन देशों में क्या है कीमत

18 नवंबर 2018

100 रुपये का नया नोट
India News

देखने में आकर्षक हैं 100 रुपये के नये नोट, ऐसे कर सकते हैं असली-नकली की पहचान

18 नवंबर 2018

Datsun Redi-go
Auto News

मात्र 2.5 लाख रुपए में खरीद सकते हैं यह बेहतरीन कार

18 नवंबर 2018

GAIL Recruitment 2018 Hiring for 160 Posts know how to apply
Jobs

अगर आपके है ये डिग्री तो गेल कंपनी में मिल रही हैं नौकरी, बस करना होगा ये काम

18 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Harrods
Amazing Animals

इस शॉपिंग मॉल की रखवाली करता है एक अजीबोगरीब चौकीदार, देखते ही निकल जाएगी आपकी चीख

17 नवंबर 2018

This Is Not Consent
Weird Stories

ऐसा क्या हुआ कि आयरलैंड की सड़कों पर महिलाएं हाथ में अंडरवियर लेकर कर रही हैं प्रदर्शन, जानें यहां

17 नवंबर 2018

Molossia
World of Wonders

दीपवीर की शादी में गए मेहमानों से भी कम है इस देश की आबादी, सड़कों पर खुलेआम घूमते हैं राष्ट्रपति

17 नवंबर 2018

Know how unhealthy gums can make you high blood pressure patient
Health & Fitness

खान-पान ही नहीं अस्वस्थ मसूड़े भी बन सकते है हाई ब्लड प्रेशर का कारण,शोध में खुलासा

17 नवंबर 2018

shivani kbc
Delhi NCR

10वीं की छात्रा ने किया कमाल, कौन बनेगा करोड़पति में जीत लिए 25 लाख

17 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक
Smart Beti

कठिन वक्त में बड़े पापा ने दिया साथ, बढ़ रही है मुनिया

संयुक्त परिवार में पल रही मुनिया मात्र छह साल की थी जब उसके पिता का देहांत हो गया। हालात से समझौता करते हुए मां उसकी शादी छोटी उम्र में ही करने का मन बना रही थीं। अपने परिवार की तकलीफें कम करने की मन में ठाने हुए मुनिया आगे पढ़ने के लिए जिद ठाने थी।

18 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
डेमो इमेज
Smart Beti

कम उम्र में शादी के खतरे समझा बची गई मीरा

18 नवंबर 2018

स्मार्ट बेटी अभियान
Smart Beti

सागौन के पत्तों पर खाना खाया पर शिक्षा में कमी न होने दी

18 नवंबर 2018

100 रुपये का नया नोट
India News

देखने में आकर्षक हैं 100 रुपये के नये नोट, ऐसे कर सकते हैं असली-नकली की पहचान

18 नवंबर 2018

nirankari bhawan amritsar
India News

अमृतसर हमला: जानिए अब तक क्या हुआ और किसने क्या कहा...

18 नवंबर 2018

गाजा पट्टी
India News

तमिलनाडु में गाजा तूफान से मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर हुई 45, राहत शिविरों में ढाई लाख लोग

18 नवंबर 2018

chutney
Food

खाने के स्वाद को दोगुना कर देती है चटनी, जानें इसके बारे में सब कुछ

18 नवंबर 2018

मध्य प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव
India News

कानों देखी: नए मुल्ला ज्यादा प्याज खाएं

18 नवंबर 2018

durga menon
Television

टीवी एंकर दुर्गा मेनन का निधन, 35 की उम्र में ली अंतिम सांस

18 नवंबर 2018

Honda Brio
Auto News

होंडा की इस हैचबैक कार को नहीं मिल रहे ग्राहक, प्रॉडक्शन बंद करने का लिया फैसला

18 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

इटली घूमने का लुत्फ अब विदेश में नहीं बल्कि अपने देश में उठाएं

आजकल इटली वेडिंग डेस्टिनेशन के लिए काफी मशहूर हो रहा है। अनुष्का शर्मा की शादी के बाद दीपिका और रणवीर भी इटली में जाकर शादी के बंधन में बंधे। अगर आप भी इटली जाकर शादी करने का ख्वाब देख रहे हैं तो यह आसानी से पूरा हो सकता है।

18 नवंबर 2018

इस म्यूजियम में हैं दुनियाभर की TOILET SEATS, देखकर हो जाएंगे हैरान 6:26

इस म्यूजियम में हैं दुनियाभर की TOILET SEATS, देखकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

18 नवंबर 2018

1 बजे 14:16

18 नवंबर Big News: यूपी के गोवर्धन में भीषण हादसे में गई 4 की जान सहित देशभर की बड़ी खबरें

18 नवंबर 2018

बड़ी खबरें 1:17

शादी के बाद मुबंई लौटे ‘दीपवीर’ साथ ही देशभर की 5 बड़ी खबरें

18 नवंबर 2018

क्राइम 0:56

फेसबुक पर करते थे दोस्ती फिर देते थे इस वारदात को अंजाम

18 नवंबर 2018

Related

Bea Rose Santiago
Hollywood

बिया रोज सैंटियागो ने एक बार फिर लगाया यौन शोषण का आरोप, बोलीं- मुझे गलत तरीके से छुआ था

18 नवंबर 2018

pm modi
National

विधानसभा चुनाव 2018: हर उम्मीदवार चाहता है कि प्रधानमंत्री उसके लिए प्रचार करें

18 नवंबर 2018

Manisha Maun
Other Sports

डिना को हराकर मनीषा मोन महिला विश्व बॉक्सिंग चैंपियनशिप के क्वार्टरफाइनल में पहुंचीं

18 नवंबर 2018

सीएम मनोहर लाल खट्टर
Chandigarh

रेप की घटनाओं पर विवादित बयान पर सीएम खट्टर की सफाई, बोले- तोड़ मरोड़कर पेश की बात

18 नवंबर 2018

ab de villiers
Cricket News

संन्यास ले चुके डीविलियर्स ने खेली तूफानी पारी, टी-20 क्रिकेट में 300 छक्के हुए पूरे

18 नवंबर 2018

Six members of a family die in truck and car collision in Gujarat
India News

गुजरात: ट्रक और कार की टक्कर में एक ही परिवार के छह सदस्यों की मौत

18 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.