ओडिशा में नेताओं के पाला बदलने का खेल शुरू

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 22 Oct 2018 11:23 AM IST
धर्मेंद्र प्रधान के साथ कांग्रेस नेता
ख़बर सुनें
भले ही ओडिशा में फिलहाल चुनाव ना हो, लेकिन चुनावी माहौल पूरी तरह गर्म है। यहां इस बार भाजपा भी मुख्य मुकाबले में है। नेताओं के दल बदलने का सिलसिला जारी है। कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता पदमालोचन पांडा, शुभांकर महापात्रा और दूसरे कई नेताओं ने केंद्रीय मंत्री एवं भाजपा नेता धर्मेंद्र प्रधान की मौजूदगी में भाजपा की सदस्यता ग्रहण की। 
bhubaneswar congress vs bjp padmalochan panda subhankar mohapatra minister dharmendra pradhan lok sabha elections 2019
