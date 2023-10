Asian Games Live: तीरंदाजी में आज चार पदक; ओजस ने स्वर्ण और अभिषेक ने रजत जीता; भारत के पास कुल 99 पदक

06:54 AM, 07-Oct-2023

🥇Compound Archer No. 1🥇#KheloIndiaAthlete @VJSurekha wins gold🥇 after defeating Korea with a score of 149-145 at the #AsianGames2022 🤩🥳



With this, Jyothi has won a total of 3️⃣ Gold at AG👌🏻🌟



Super proud of you, champ!! Keep Shining🌟#Cheer4India#JeetegaBharat… pic.twitter.com/SmvgAj8NZn