Bengal Phase 8 Election 2021 Live: आज अंतिम चरण का चुनाव, 35 सीटों पर होगा मतदान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Published by: Amit Mandal Updated Thu, 29 Apr 2021 06:22 AM IST
Bengal Phase 8 Polls 2021 - फोटो : PTI
खास बातें

बंगाल में डेढ़ महीने बाद आज के बाद थम जाएगा चुनावी शोर। कुल 35 सीटों पर आज वोटिंग होगी। जानिए हर अपडेट-- 
लाइव अपडेट

06:21 AM, 29-Apr-2021

मालदा में मॉक पोल से तैयारियों का जायजा

चुनाव कर्मचारियों ने मालदा के एक पोलिंग बूध में मॉक पोल से तैयारियों का जायजा लिया।

06:12 AM, 29-Apr-2021

मतदान की तैयारियां

आखिरी चरण के मतदान के लिए कोलकाता के एक पोलिंग बूथ पर तैयारियां 

05:51 AM, 29-Apr-2021

बंगाल का रण: आज अंतिम चरण का चुनाव, 35 सीटों पर होगा मतदान

पश्चिम बंगाल में बृहस्पतिवार को आठवें और अंतिम चरण के साथ ही डेढ़ महीने से चल रहा चुनावों का शोर समाप्त हो जाएगा। इस चरण में 35 सीटों पर कुल 283 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं, जिनमें 35 महिलाएं हैं। इस चरण में सख्त कोरोना नियमों के पालन के साथ सुबह सात बजे से शाम छह बजे तक वोट डाले जाएंगे। 

चुनाव आयोग के अनुसार, मताधिकार का प्रयोग करने के लिए 11,860 पोलिंग स्टेशन बनाए गए हैं। इसमें कुल 84,77,728 मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे। इसमें 43, 55, 835 पुरुष और 41,21,735 महिला मतदाता हैं। ये सभी मालदा की छह, मुर्शिदाबाद  की 11 कोलकाता नार्थ की 7 और बीरभूम की 11 सीटों के लिए अपने उम्मीदावरों का चयन करेंगे।

 मंत्री फरीद हाकिम को नोटिस 
चुनाव आयोग ने हिंसा को बढ़ावा देने वाले बयान के लिए पश्चिम बंगाल सरकार के मंत्री और तृणमूल नेता फरीद हाकिम नोटिस दिया है। उन्हें आयोग ने अपना पक्ष रखने के लिए 24 घंटे का समय दिया है। इसके बाद  चुनाव उनके इस बयान पर कार्रवाई करेगा। भाजपा ने आयोग में शिकायत दर्ज कर कहा था कि हाकिम ने लोगों को भाजपा के खिलाफ हिंसा के लिए उकसाया। टीएमसी नेता ने लोगों से कहा था कि वह भाजपा
के सदस्यों पर हमला करें। उन्होंने राज्य में तैनात केंद्रीय बलों पर भी टिप्पणी की थी।
 
