Live

Odisha Train Accident Live: रेलमंत्री ने हादसे की उच्च स्तरीय जांच के दिए आदेश, मरने वालों का आंकड़ा 233 हुआ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भुवनेश्वर Published by: नितिन गौतम Updated Sat, 03 Jun 2023 08:50 AM IST
ओडिशा में रेल हादसा - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ओडिशा में शुक्रवार शाम हुए भीषण रेल हादसे में मृतकों का आंकड़ा 233 हो गया है। वहीं 900 के करीब लोग घायल हैं। हादसे की गंभीरता को देखते हुए युद्धस्तर पर बचाव और राहत कार्य चल रहे हैं और सेना को भी बचाव कार्यों में लगा दिया गया है। भारतीय सेना के कर्नल एसके दत्ता ने बताया कि सेना बीती रात से ही राहत और बचाव कार्यों में जुटी है और कोलकाता से और सैन्यकर्मियों को बुलाया गया है। 

08:47 AM, 03-Jun-2023
ओडिशा के सीएम नवीन पटनायक और केंद्रीय मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान भी घटनास्थल पहुंच चुके हैं। वहीं हादसे के बाद हावड़ा जाने वाली 42 ट्रेनें रद्द हो गई हैं। वहीं कई ट्रेनों के रूट बदले गए हैं। 
08:28 AM, 03-Jun-2023
घटनास्थल का मुआयना कर रहे रेल मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव। रेल मंत्री ने राहत और बचाव कार्यों की भी समीक्षा की। 
08:27 AM, 03-Jun-2023
तमिलनाडु में डीएमके के संस्थापक और राज्य के पूर्व सीएम एम करुणानिधि की आज 100वीं जयंती है। इसे लेकर डीएमके ने कई कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन करने की योजना बनाई थी लेकिन रेल हादसे की वजह से शनिवार को इन कार्यक्रमों को स्थगित कर दिया गया है। 
08:21 AM, 03-Jun-2023
मुख्यमंत्री नवीन पटनायक ने हादसे के चलते एक दिन के शोक का एलान किया है। इस दौरान कोई भी सेलिब्रेशन नहीं होगा। भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने भी भाजपा के सभी कार्यक्रम रद्द कर दिए हैं। 
08:12 AM, 03-Jun-2023
रेलमंत्री ने कहा कि फिलहाल हमारा फोकस राहत और बचाव कार्यों पर है। क्लीयरेंस के बाद जल्द ही मरम्मत का काम शुरू होगा। कबाड़ बन चुकी कई ट्रेन बोगियों में अभी भी कुछ शव फंसे हुए हैं, जिन्हें निकाला जा रहा है। 
08:06 AM, 03-Jun-2023
रेल मंत्री ने हादसे को लेकर कही ये बात
घटनास्थल पहुंचे रेल मंत्री ने कहा कि यह एक दर्दनाक हादसा है। रेलवे, एनडीआरएफ, एसडीआरएफ और राज्य सरकार बचाव कार्यों में जुटी हैं। बेहतर स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं मुहैया कराई जा रही हैं। मुआवजे का कल एलान कर दिया गया था। हादसे की जांच के लिए उच्च स्तरीय कमेटी बनाई गई है। साथ ही रेलवे सेफ्टी कमिश्नर भी घटनास्थल का दौरा करेंगे और इस बात की जांच करेंगे की हादसे की वजह क्या रही।
 
08:00 AM, 03-Jun-2023
केंद्रीय मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान भी घटनास्थल पहुंचने वाले हैं
केंद्रीय मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान भी अपना कोलकाता दौरा बीच में छोड़कर रेल हादसे वाली जगह पहुंचने वाले हैं। माना जा रहा है कि कुछ ही देर में वह घटनास्थल पहुंच जाएंगे।  
07:55 AM, 03-Jun-2023
एनडीआरएफ की छह टीमें तैनात
रेल हादसे वाली जगह राहत और बचाव कार्यों में जुटी एनडीआरएफ के वरिष्ठ कमांडेंट जैकब किसपोट्टा ने बताया कि हमारी छह टीमें बीती रात से घटनास्थल पर काम कर रही हैं। साथ ही डॉग स्कवॉड और मेडिकल टीमें भी बचाव कार्यों में जुटी हैं। 
 
07:52 AM, 03-Jun-2023
घटनास्थल  पर पहुंचे रेल मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव। रेलमंत्री ने घटना की उच्च स्तरीय जांच के आदेश दिए हैं। 
07:48 AM, 03-Jun-2023

ऐसे हुआ रेल हादसा
खबर के अनुसार, बेंगलुरु हावड़ा सुपरफास्ट एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन शुक्रवार शाम पटरी से उतर गई थी। जिसके चलते उसकी कुछ बोगियां बराबर वाली पटरी पर गिरीं। इसी बीच बराबर वाली पटरी पर शालीमार-चेन्नई सेंट्रल कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस आ गई और वह पटरी पर गिरी बेंगलुरु हावड़ा सुपरफास्ट एक्सप्रेस की बोगियों से टकरा गई। चेन्नई जा रही कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस टक्कर लगने के बाद पटरी से उतरी तो उसकी कुछ बोगियां एक माल गाड़ी से टकरा गईं। 
