Odisha Train Accident Live: रेलमंत्री ने हादसे की उच्च स्तरीय जांच के दिए आदेश, मरने वालों का आंकड़ा 233 हुआ

#WATCH | Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw thanks NDRF officials who are actively engaged in the search and rescue operation in #Balasore#OdishaTrainTragedy pic.twitter.com/AcQvmexrr8— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023
#WATCH | It's a big tragic accident. Railway, NDRF, SDRF, and State govt are conducting the rescue operation. Best possible healthcare facilities will be provided. Compensation was announced yesterday. A high-level committee has been formed to inquire about it: Railways Minister… pic.twitter.com/gtSTn4v1nX— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023
#WATCH | "Our 6 teams are working here since last night. Our dog squad, and medical team are also engaged in the rescue operation," says Jacob Kispotta, Senior Commandant, NDRF#BalasoreTrainAccident pic.twitter.com/Sjuep3ZLeq— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023
#WATCH | Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reaches accident spot in #Balasore where three trains collided yesterday claiming the lives of 233 people and injuring around 900#OdishaTrainTragedy pic.twitter.com/sevsPnEd1r— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023
