Home ›   Live ›   India News ›   Constitution 127th Amendment Bill, OBC bill, Parliament monsoon session 2021 live updates today bjp congress pegasus issue lok sabha rajya sabha on 11 august

Live

संसद: लोकसभा से पारित होने के बाद आज राज्यसभा में पेश होगा ओबीसी संशोधन विधेयक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: संजीव कुमार झा Updated Wed, 11 Aug 2021 09:36 AM IST
Constitution 127th Amendment Bill, OBC bill, Parliament monsoon session 2021 live updates today bjp congress pegasus issue lok sabha rajya sabha on 11 august
राज्यसभा - फोटो : ANI

खास बातें

संसद में बुधवार को दोनों सदनों की कार्यवाही सुबह 11 बजे एक बार फिर शुरू होगी। दोनों सदनों में आज जहां फिर से हंगामें के आसार हैं वहीं लोकसभा से पारित होने के बाद आज राज्य सभा में ओबीसी संविधान संशोधन विधेयक पेश होगा। 
09:02 AM, 11-Aug-2021

कांग्रेस सांसद मनिकम टैगोर ने दिया स्थगन प्रस्ताव नोटिस

कांग्रेस सांसद मनिकम टैगोर ने ईंधन की बढ़ती कीमतों के मुद्दे पर लोकसभा में स्थगन प्रस्ताव नोटिस दिया है।
08:58 AM, 11-Aug-2021

कांग्रेस सांसद मनीष तिवारी ने दिया स्थगन प्रस्ताव नोटिस

कांग्रेस सांसद मनीष तिवारी ने 'पेगासस प्रोजेक्ट' मीडिया रिपोर्ट पर लोकसभा में स्थगन प्रस्ताव नोटिस दिया।


 
08:54 AM, 11-Aug-2021

राज्यसभा के नेता प्रतिपक्ष के चैंबर में विपक्षी दलों के नेताओं की बैठक

राज्यसभा और लोकसभा में विपक्षी दलों के नेताओं की बैठक आज राज्यसभा के नेता प्रतिपक्ष के चैंबर में होने वाली है। बैठक में सरकार के खिलाफ रणनीति बनाने पर चर्चा होगी। 
08:33 AM, 11-Aug-2021

संसद: लोकसभा से पारित होने के बाद आज राज्यसभा में पेश होगा ओबीसी संशोधन विधेयक

 
india news national lok sabha rajya sabha monsoon session 2021
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

