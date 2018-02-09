अपना शहर चुनें

गाय और भैंस का नहीं, सेहत के लिए ज्यादा फायदेमंद है यह दूध, आज से कर दें शुरू

रुपायन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 05:47 PM IST
Research says Soy Milk is the healthiest dairy alternative
दूध मतलब गाय का दूध या भैंस का दूध। क्या दूध का कोई अन्य विकल्प नहीं है? दूध का अन्य विकल्‍प है, मगर इस आेर हम कम ही ध्यान देते हैं। एक अध्ययन में यह बात सामने आई है कि ‘सोया मिल्क’ प्लांट आधारित सबसे अच्छा दूध का विकल्प है। जिस प्रकार से शहरीकरण हो रहा है, उस स्थिति में गाय, भैंस या बकरी आदि का शुद्ध दूध मिलना बीती बात सी हो गई है। इसलिए अब वैज्ञानिक प्लांट आधारित दूध के बारे में सोचने लगे हैं। 

कनाडा में मैकगिल यूनिवर्सिटी द्वारा किए गए एक अध्ययन में प्लांट पर आधारित चार प्रमुख मिल्क ड्रिंक्स का तुलनात्मक अध्ययन किया गया, जिसमें आमंड मिल्क, सोया मिल्क, राइस मिल्क और कोकोनट मिल्क को शामिल किया गया था। इस दौरान पाया गया कि गाय के दूध के बाद सोया मिल्क सबसे ज्यादा लाभदायक है। यह अध्ययन जर्नल ऑफ फूड साइंस एंड टेक्नोलॉजी में प्रकाशित हुआ है।
