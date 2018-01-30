अपना शहर चुनें

भूख नहीं लगती तो खाने में डालें यह चीज, त्वचा भी होगी चमकदार

ऊर्जा डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 12:05 PM IST
Know Five Health Benefits Of Ginger
भारतीय खानपान का अहम हिस्सा है अदरक। चाय से लेकर सब्जी तक में इसका इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। अदरक से सेहत पर होने वाले फायदों के बारे में बता रही हैं सीनियर डाइटिशियन हिमांशी शर्मा।

-अदरक में आयरन, कैल्शियम, आयोडीन, विटामिन आदि पोषक तत्व शरीर को स्वस्थ रखने के लिए जरूरी होते हैं। यह शक्तिशाली एंटीवायरल भी है।

-यह पाचन तंत्र मजबूत बनाता है। खांसी और गले की खराश की बेहतरीन दवा है। इसके नियमित सेवन से भूख न लगने की समस्या दूर होती है।

-अदरक पाचन में सुधार करने में मददगार है। कब्‍ज की समस्‍या से निजात मिलती है। इसके सेवन से त्‍वचा आकर्षित और चमकदार बनती है।
सर्दी और जुकाम में अदरक के सेवन से आराम मिलता है। इसमें दर्द मिटाने के प्राकृतिक गुण पाए जाते हैं। पीरियड्स की अनियमितता भी दूर करे।

-यह कोलेस्ट्रॉल को नियंत्रित करता है। रक्त प्रवाह ठीक रहता है। खून के थक्के नहीं बनते। इसमें एंटी फंगल और कैंसर प्रतिरोधी गुण पाए जाते हैं।
Know about the Fiber chemistry of your health
Healthy Food

रोजाना के खानपान में अगर ये बदलाव हो जाएं तो कभी नहीं बढ़ेगा वजन

वजन को नियंत्रित करने के लिए लोग अलग-अलग नुस्‍खें आजमाते हैं। कभी खाना छोड़ते हैं, तो कभी व्यायाम की मदद लेते हैं।

7 जनवरी 2018

