खुबानी खाने से पेट रहता है साफ, दिल के लिए भी है फायदेमंद

ऊर्जा डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 11:47 AM IST
Five Health Benefits Of Eating Apricot
Apricot
स्वस्थ रहना है, तो खुबानी खाएं। इसके अन्य फायदों के बारे में बता रही हैं डाइटिशियन हिमांशी शर्मा-

-खुबानी (ऐप्रीकॉट) में फाइबर होता है। इससे पाचन तंत्र ठीक होता है। कब्ज एवं गैस की समस्या दूर होती है। सूखे खुबानी पेट के लिए लाभकारी हैं।

-खुबानी कोलेस्ट्रॉल को नियंत्रित करता है। इसमें मौजूद बीज इम्यून सिस्टम को मजबूत करते हैं। हृदय संबंधी रोगों के होने की संभावना कम होती है।

-खुबानी खाने से त्वचा संक्रमण दूर होते हैं। इसके बीज में मौजूद विटामिन बी-17 कैंसर से बचाव में लाभकारी है। गर्मी में तरोताजा रहने के लिए खुबानी खाएं।

-इसमें प्रचुर मात्रा में विटामिन ए और एंटीऑक्सीडेंट होता है, जो आंखों की कोशिकाओं को स्वस्थ रखते हैं। जिन्हें मोतियाबिंद है, उनके लिए फायदेमंद फल है।

-सूखी खुबानी में आयरन अधिक होता है। यह शरीर में हीमोग्लोबिन के स्तर को बढ़ाता है। शरीर में खून की कमी है, तो इसका सेवन प्रतिदिन करने से लाभ होगा।
