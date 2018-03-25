शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   UP ATS arrested ten people on terror funding charges from madhya pradesh

यूपी ATS की ताबड़तोड़ कार्रवाई, टेरर फंडिंग के आरोप में 10 गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 25 Mar 2018 07:56 PM IST
UP ATS arrested ten people on terror funding charges from madhya pradesh
उत्तर प्रदेश एटीएस ने रविवार को टेरर फंडिंग के आरोप में 10 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। मध्यप्रदेश और उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस की मदद से यूपी एटीएस ने आरोपियों को अलग-अलग शहरों से धर दबोचा। पुलिस के मुताबिक, आरोपियों के आतंकी संगठन लश्कर ए तैयबा से संबंध हैं और सभी टेरर फंडिंग में शामिल हैं। 
पुलिस को जानकारी मिली थी कि लखनऊ समेत राज्य के कई जिलों में टेरर फंडिंग के कई मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। जिसके बाद यूपी एटीएस ने लखनऊ, गोरखपुर और प्रतापगढ़ के साथ-साथ मध्यप्रदेश के रीवा में ताबड़तोड़ छापेमारी शुरू की।

रीवा से जिस शख्स को गिरफ्तार किया गया उसके पाकिस्तान की खुफिया एजेंसी आईएसआई से सीधे संबंध बताए जा रहे हैं। आरोप है कि आईएसआई से जुड़ा यह शख्स फर्जी पहचान दस्तावेज का इस्तेमाल कर  नकली बैंक अकाउंट के जरिए टेरर फंडिंग को अंजाम देता था। 

पुलिस ने सभी आरोपी के खिलाफ आईपीसी की विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया है।




 
terror funding isi pak

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

महाअक्षय चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

फिल्मों में फ्लॉप हो चुका है मिथुन चक्रवर्ती का बेटा, अब बिजनेसमैन की बेटी से करने जा रहा शादी

25 मार्च 2018

baaghi 2
Bollywood

दिशा पाटनी और टाइगर श्रॉफ के बीच आई दरार, इस वजह से सबके सामने लड़ पड़े दोनों

25 मार्च 2018

आकाश अंबानी
Bollywood

बेटे की सगाई में मुकेश अंबानी ने बहू को खिलाया केक, देश के सबसे अमीर खानदान से जुड़ा है रिश्ता

25 मार्च 2018

Bollywood Films In China
Bollywood

चीन के लोगों को क्यों पसंद आ रही हैं भारत की फिल्में, जानें वजह

24 मार्च 2018

priyanka chopara
Bollywood

सलमान की बहन अर्पिता के साथ नजर आईं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, तो क्या फिल्म से जुड़ा है कनेक्शन?

25 मार्च 2018

Pooja Dadwal
Bollywood

आखिरकार सलमान ने बढ़ाया मदद का हाथ, बीमार एक्ट्रेस पूजा डडवाल के पास भेजी टीम

24 मार्च 2018

Ritik Diwaker
Television

'सुपर डांसर-2' के फिनाले की जानकारियां Leak, यहां जानें सबसे पहले

24 मार्च 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

कर्नाटक: 7 विधायकों ने JDS से किया किनारा, कांग्रेस में हुए शामिल

25 मार्च 2018

Parliamentary panel statement over ssc question paper leak issue
India News

संसदीय पैनल ने SSC से कहा- कोई कोर कसर न छोड़ें, भ्रष्टाचार से मुक्त होनी चाहिए परीक्षाएं

25 मार्च 2018

up police
Varanasi

घूस मांगने का ऑडियो वायरल, चौकी प्रभारी को SSP ने किया सस्पेंड

25 मार्च 2018

Most Read

PM Narendra Modi foreign visits
India News

पीएम मोदी की विदेश यात्राओं की जानकारी देने से एयर इंडिया ने किया इनकार

एयर इंडिया ने विदेश दौरों के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के चार्टर्ड उड़ानों से संबंधित रिकॉर्ड की जानकारी सूचना के अधिकार (आरटीआई) कानून के तहत देने से इनकार कर दिया है।

25 मार्च 2018

Telangana CM Chandrashekhar Rao condolences on Ten people killed as autorickshaw falls in Nizamabad
India News

तेलंगाना: सड़क हादसे में 10 लोगों की मौत, मुख्यमंत्री चंद्रशेखर राव ने जताया दुख

25 मार्च 2018

पूर्व केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री पी चिदंबरम
India News

चाय की कीमत सुनते ही पूर्व वित्त मंत्री के उड़े होश, खरीदने से किया इनकार 

25 मार्च 2018

Defence minister nirmala sitharaman warns china on Doklam issue 
India News

दोकलम पर भारत ने चीन को दी कड़ी चेतावनी, कहा- हमारी सेना किसी भी खतरे के लिए तैयार

25 मार्च 2018

Modi Government will reduce the rent of shatabdi train ride
India News

रेल यात्रियों को मोदी सरकार का तोहफा, इन ट्रेनों का किराया होगा सस्ता

25 मार्च 2018

Income of the farmers will be doubled soon, this important work will be completed next month
India News

जल्द ही होगी किसानों की आय दोगुनी, अगले महीने पूरा होगा ये बड़ा काम

25 मार्च 2018

PNB is interested in bankruptcy proceedings of Nirav Modi Firestar company
India News

नीरव मोदी से अपने 13 हजार करोड़ की वसूली करेगा PNB, तैयार किया 'प्लान' 

25 मार्च 2018

Rahul Gandhi
India News

कर्नाटक चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस ने झोंकी ताकत, राहुल के रोड शो से बढ़ी सियासी सरगर्मी

25 मार्च 2018

Now Lakh of doctors threat to show their anger to the government
India News

अब सरकार को अपना गुस्सा दिखाएंगे लाखों डॉक्टर, महापंचायत में दी धमकी

25 मार्च 2018

Rahul Gandhi Said, narendra modi app shares private data of users with american firm
India News

राहुल गांधी का ट्वीट- 'मैं नरेंद्र मोदी आपका सारा डाटा अमेरिकी दोस्तों को दे रहा हूं'

25 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

भारत हर स्थिति के लिए तैयार है: निर्मला सीतारमण

रविवार को रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने कहा कि भारतीय सेना किसी भी चुनौती से निपटने के लिए तैयार है। रक्षामंत्री चीन की ओर से डोकलाम पर रेलवे सुविधा और हैलीपैड बनाने को लेकर पूछे गए सवाल पर बोल रही थीं।

25 मार्च 2018

अंबानी 1:50

EXCLUSIVE: मुकेश अंबानी के बेटे की सगाई से पहले ऐसे मना जश्न, इनसे हो रही है शादी

25 मार्च 2018

रामनवमी 1:04

VIDEO: रामनवमी पर यहां भड़की हिंसा, पूजा के पंडाल में लगाई आग

25 मार्च 2018

योग 3:28

जब योग टीचर बन गए पीएम मोदी, 3डी वीडियो के जरिए दिए टिप्स

25 मार्च 2018

mann ki baat 3:15

मन की बात में बोले पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी, किसानों को ग्लोबल मार्केट से जोड़ना है लक्ष्य

25 मार्च 2018

Recommended

NIA
Jammu

टेरर फंडिंग केस: NIA ने हिज्ब प्रमुख के बड़े बेटे समेत 6 से की पूछताछ

15 मार्च 2018

NIA files a chargesheet in terror funding case in kashmir valley
Jammu

टेरर फंडिंग: NIA ने दाखिल की चार्जशीट, हाफिज और सलाउद्दीन भी आरोपी

18 जनवरी 2018

A reader view, step taken to stop terror funding and finish terrorist structure is Appreciable
Literature

'टेरर फंडिंग और आतंकी ढांचे को खत्म करने का कदम स्वागत योग्य है'

17 दिसंबर 2017

Another accused Tauseef Ahmed, arrested from Jammu & Kashmir by NIA
Jammu

J&K: एनआईए ने युवक को किया गिरफ्तार, लश्कर आतंकी के साथ था संपर्क

9 दिसंबर 2017

pak terrorist hand over to nia who was arrested in handwara
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः हंदवाड़ा से गिरफ्तार पाक आतंकी को किया गया एनआईए के हवाले

28 नवंबर 2017

जेकेएलएफ प्रमुख यासीन मलिक
Jammu

ईडी के नोटिस से डरने वाला नहीं हूं मैं, तिहाड़ जेल जाने को तैयारः यासीन मलिक

4 नवंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.